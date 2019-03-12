Samsung Galaxy M30 to go on sale again today: Price, specifications and features

Samsung’s latest budget Galaxy M30 smartphone will go on sale for the second time today in India. The handset will be available for purchase via Amazon India and Samsung‘s online store. It will take on the likes of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7 Pro, which is all set to go on sale on March 13. The Galaxy M30 sale will commence at 12 PM in the country.

Samsung Galaxy M30 price

The Samsung Galaxy M30, which offers a massive 5,000mAh battery, is priced at Rs 14,990 for the base 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. If you are interested in purchasing the higher 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, you can get it for Rs 17,990. The smartphone comes in Gradation Black and Gradation Blue color options.

Samsung Galaxy M30 specifications

The Galaxy M30 is equipped with a 6.4-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display along with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It offers a waterdrop-shaped notched panel. The device ships with the old Android 8.1 Oreo with Samsung Experience v9.5 out-of-the-box. It is built around Samsung’s in-house Exynos 7904 octa-core chipset, backed by up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of inbuilt storage.

The company is offering an option to expand the storage by up to 512GB using a microSD card slot. On the photography front, Samsung fused a triple camera setup at the back. The setup includes a 13-megapixel primary RGB sensor with an f/1.9 aperture, a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 5-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide angle lens.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy M10 & M20 First Look

There is a 16-megapixel front shooter for selfies, which also supports selfie focus. As mentioned above, Samsung has stuffed in a massive 5,000mAh battery with fast charging support. Furthermore, the South Korean giant has also incorporated a rear fingerprint scanner for security purpose. The handset also supports Face Unlock feature. Lastly, the smartphone is also Widevine L1 certified.