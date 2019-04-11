Samsung Galaxy M30 on sale today at 12PM via Amazon India: Price, offers, availability, specifications

Samsung’s Galaxy M30 smartphone will go on sale again today in India. The device is available for purchase online only, and one will not be able to buy the handset via offline stores. Those still planning to buy the Galaxy M30 can buy it through Samsung‘s online store or Amazon India as the flash sale is set to kick off at 12:00PM. You will be able to choose between only two color options, which includes blue and black.

Samsung Galaxy M30 price and offers

The base 64GB storage and 4GB RAM variant of the Galaxy M30 will be available at Rs 14,990. The high-end 128GB storage and 6GB RAM configuration is priced at Rs 17,990. There are a bunch of offers too on the smartphone, which included no-cost EMI options starting at Rs 2,498 per month for a period of six months. Furthermore, Reliance Jio has also partnered with Samsung, and is offering users savings worth Rs 3,110 via double data offers. Additionally, customers can also get total damage protection for Rs 1,199. All these offers are visible on Amazon India website

Samsung Galaxy M30 specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Galaxy M30 is equipped with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display along with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The panel operates at full HD+ (2340×1080 pixels) resolution. The wallet-friendly smartphone offers a waterdrop-style notch, which Samsung calls it Infinity-U design. The Galaxy M30 comes with Samsung’s home-brewed Exynos 7904 octa-core SoC under the hood.

The chipset is backed by ARM Mali-G71 MP2 GPU, up to 6GB RAM, and up to 128GB storage. Samsung has stuffed in a 5,000mAh battery inside the Galaxy M30. For security purposes, there is a fingerprint sensor at the back of the phone, and a face unlock feature as well. On the software side, it runs the old Android 8.1 Oreo OS.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy A30 & A50 First Look

As far the cameras are concerned, Samsung has included a triple-camera setup at the back, which is one of the USPs of the device. The setup comprises of a 13-megapixel primary shooter with f/1.9 aperture, a 5-megapixel secondary ultra-wide sensor, and a 5-megapixel camera for depth sensing. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video. It is also capable of shooting videos at 1080 pixels resolution.