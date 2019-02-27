comscore
  • Home
  • Samsung Galaxy M30 with 5,000mAh battery, triple cameras launched in India
News

Samsung Galaxy M30 with 5,000mAh battery, triple cameras launched in India

The Samsung Galaxy M30 will be sold via Amazon India starting March 7.

  • Published: February 27, 2019 6:24 PM IST
samsung galaxy m30 launch post

Smartphone makers such as Xiaomi, Realme, Honor and Asus have been going very aggressive with their entry-level and mid-range smartphones. To give the Chinese counterparts a tough competition, Samsung changed its strategy by introducing the new Galaxy M-series. The company launched two smartphones – the Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 – both sold online via Amazon India. Now, Samsung has introduced the third member – the Galaxy M30 – comes with triple rear cameras, a 5,000mAh battery, and more. Here’s everything you need to know.

Samsung Galaxy M30: Price in India, availability, offers

The Samsung Galaxy M30 will be offered in two variants – 4GB RAM with 64GB storage model priced at Rs 14,900, and 6GB RAM with 128GB storage priced at Rs 17,990. It will go on sale starting March 7 via Samsung.com and Amazon India. You can choose between Black or Blue color variants. In terms of offers, Reliance Jio users would be entitled to get double data on Rs 198 and Rs 299 prepaid recharge plans. Essentially, it will offer users with savings worth Rs 3,110 over next 10 recharges.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy M10 & M20 First Look

Samsung Galaxy M30 specifications and features

The Galaxy M30 comes with a 6.4-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with Infinity-U notch that houses the front camera. While the Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 came with LCD displays, it’s good to see the new smartphone getting AMOLED panel, something that competition doesn’t offer.

Samsung Galaxy M10 Review: The King Returns

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy M10 Review: The King Returns

Under the hood is an Exynos 7904 octa-core SoC. A dedicated microSD card slot is also present on the smartphone. In the photography department, the smartphone comes with a triple camera setup at the back comprising of a 13-megapixel primary sensor (f/1.9 aperture), paired with a 5-megapixel depth sensor and 5-megapixel third sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens.

Samsung Galaxy M20 Review: Hits the sweet spot with its battery

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy M20 Review: Hits the sweet spot with its battery

To keep things ticking, the smartphone is armed with a 5,000mAh battery and comes bundled with a 15W fast charger in the box. Charging and data transfer takes place using the USB Type-C port. In terms of security, the smartphone comes with face unlock using front camera, and fingerprint scanner placed at the back.

Samsung Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50 with 6.4-inch Infinity-U display, 4,000mAh battery unveiled

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50 with 6.4-inch Infinity-U display, 4,000mAh battery unveiled

Connectivity options include dual-SIM card slots, Bluetooth, GPS, Wi-Fi, and 4G LTE with VoLTE. Lastly, on the software front, it runs Android 8.1 Oreo with Samsung Experience UI skin on top.

  • Published Date: February 27, 2019 6:24 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Black Shark 2 hands-on photo leaked online: Report
thumb-img
News
TikTok app crosses the 1 billion download mark: Report
thumb-img
News
Alleged Vivo X27 appears on TENAA featuring triple-camera setup
thumb-img
Gaming
Epic Games releases new teaser of the upcoming Season 8 of Fortnite

Editor's Pick

Apple Watch may offer sleep tracking feature in future: Report
News
Apple Watch may offer sleep tracking feature in future: Report
Samsung Galaxy M30 launched: Price in India, features

News

Samsung Galaxy M30 launched: Price in India, features

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 hands-on photo leaked online: Report

News

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 hands-on photo leaked online: Report

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

Features

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

BSNL discontinues 5 long validity prepaid STVs: Report

News

BSNL discontinues 5 long validity prepaid STVs: Report

Most Popular

Nokia 9 Pureview First Impressions: Takes computational photography to a whole new level

Vivo V15 Pro Camera Review

Oppo's 10x lossless zoom shows both the progress and difficulties with smartphone zoom

Samsung Galaxy S10+ camera samples

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active First Impressions

Apple Watch may offer sleep tracking feature in future: Report

Samsung Galaxy M30 launched: Price in India, features

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 hands-on photo leaked online: Report

BSNL discontinues 5 long validity prepaid STVs: Report

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T OxygenOS open beta updates roll out

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

The Weather Channel taps into IBM's Watson and GRAF to forecast detailed and accurate weather

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M30 launched: Price in India, features

News

Samsung Galaxy M30 launched: Price in India, features
Top 5 smartphone deals of the day

Deals

Top 5 smartphone deals of the day
Samsung Galaxy S10 with Snapdragon 855 SoC easily beats the Exynos 9820 version in benchmarks

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 with Snapdragon 855 SoC easily beats the Exynos 9820 version in benchmarks
Huawei Mate 20 Pro back in stock with discount offer and free wireless charger

Deals

Huawei Mate 20 Pro back in stock with discount offer and free wireless charger
Samsung Galaxy S10, S10 Plus and S10e to launch in India on March 6; pricing and specifications

News

Samsung Galaxy S10, S10 Plus and S10e to launch in India on March 6; pricing and specifications

हिंदी समाचार

सैमसंग Galaxy M30 भारत में 5,000mAh बैटरी और बैक में तीन कैमरों के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

100 करोड़ हुई TikTok यूजर्स की संख्या, इस चीनी ऐप का हर चौथा यूजर है इंडियन

BSNL ने इन पांच डाटा प्लान को किया बंद, जानें क्या है वजह

ये हैं आज की 5 बेस्ट स्मार्टफोन डील्स: मार्केट प्राइस से 20 हजार रुपये सस्ते मिल रहे हैं ये हैंडसेट

अब आपकी मर्जी के बिना WhatsApp ग्रुप में नहीं होगी एंट्री, स्पॉट हुआ नया फीचर

News

Apple Watch may offer sleep tracking feature in future: Report
News
Apple Watch may offer sleep tracking feature in future: Report
Samsung Galaxy M30 launched: Price in India, features

News

Samsung Galaxy M30 launched: Price in India, features
Xiaomi Black Shark 2 hands-on photo leaked online: Report

News

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 hands-on photo leaked online: Report
BSNL discontinues 5 long validity prepaid STVs: Report

News

BSNL discontinues 5 long validity prepaid STVs: Report
OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T OxygenOS open beta updates roll out

News

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T OxygenOS open beta updates roll out