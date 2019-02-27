Samsung Galaxy M30 with 5,000mAh battery, triple cameras launched in India

Smartphone makers such as Xiaomi, Realme, Honor and Asus have been going very aggressive with their entry-level and mid-range smartphones. To give the Chinese counterparts a tough competition, Samsung changed its strategy by introducing the new Galaxy M-series. The company launched two smartphones – the Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 – both sold online via Amazon India. Now, Samsung has introduced the third member – the Galaxy M30 – comes with triple rear cameras, a 5,000mAh battery, and more. Here’s everything you need to know.

Samsung Galaxy M30: Price in India, availability, offers

The Samsung Galaxy M30 will be offered in two variants – 4GB RAM with 64GB storage model priced at Rs 14,900, and 6GB RAM with 128GB storage priced at Rs 17,990. It will go on sale starting March 7 via Samsung.com and Amazon India. You can choose between Black or Blue color variants. In terms of offers, Reliance Jio users would be entitled to get double data on Rs 198 and Rs 299 prepaid recharge plans. Essentially, it will offer users with savings worth Rs 3,110 over next 10 recharges.

Samsung Galaxy M30 specifications and features

The Galaxy M30 comes with a 6.4-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with Infinity-U notch that houses the front camera. While the Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 came with LCD displays, it’s good to see the new smartphone getting AMOLED panel, something that competition doesn’t offer.

Under the hood is an Exynos 7904 octa-core SoC. A dedicated microSD card slot is also present on the smartphone. In the photography department, the smartphone comes with a triple camera setup at the back comprising of a 13-megapixel primary sensor (f/1.9 aperture), paired with a 5-megapixel depth sensor and 5-megapixel third sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens.

To keep things ticking, the smartphone is armed with a 5,000mAh battery and comes bundled with a 15W fast charger in the box. Charging and data transfer takes place using the USB Type-C port. In terms of security, the smartphone comes with face unlock using front camera, and fingerprint scanner placed at the back.

Connectivity options include dual-SIM card slots, Bluetooth, GPS, Wi-Fi, and 4G LTE with VoLTE. Lastly, on the software front, it runs Android 8.1 Oreo with Samsung Experience UI skin on top.