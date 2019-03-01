comscore
  • Home
  • Samsung Galaxy M30 vs Galaxy M20 vs Galaxy M10: Here’s what’s different
News

Samsung Galaxy M30 vs Galaxy M20 vs Galaxy M10: Here’s what’s different

The Galaxy M30, Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M10 are online only smartphones available via Amazon India and Samsung eShop.

  • Published: March 1, 2019 1:16 PM IST
galaxy m-series comparo

Samsung is going aggressive in the Indian market with its range of smartphones. The company recently discontinued the Galaxy On and Galaxy J-series, and replaced them with the Galaxy M-series. Aimed at millennials, the new smartphones are sold online via Amazon India and Samsung eShop. There are three devices to choose from – the Galaxy M10, the Galaxy M20 and the Galaxy M30. If you’re planning to buy one, but confused which one suits the best, here’s a look at how the three M-series smartphones differ from each other.

Price in India, availability

The Galaxy M10 is the entry-level smartphone priced at Rs 7,990 for the base model with 2GB RAM, and Rs 8,990 for the top model with 3GB RAM. The Galaxy M20 is priced at Rs 10,990 for the base model with 3GB RAM and Rs 12,990 for the 4GB RAM variant. Lastly, there is the M30, which is priced at 14,990 for the base model with 4GB RAM, and Rs 17,990 for the top model with 6GB RAM.

Watch:  Samsung Galaxy M10 & M20 First Look

Display

The Galaxy M10 comes with a 6.22-inch HD+ display that runs at a resolution of 720x1520pixels, and an aspect ratio of 19:9. Samsung calls it the Infinity V display, which is nothing but the company’s version of waterdrop notch that houses the front camera. The Galaxy M20 comes with a 6.3-inch full HD+ display running at the resolution of 1080x2340pixels. Both the screens on M10 and M20 are PLS TFT capacitive ones. The Galaxy M30, on the other hand, comes with a 6.4-inch full HD+ AMOLED display running at a resolution of 1080x2280pixels, and an aspect ratio of 19:9.

Samsung Galaxy M10 Review: The King Returns

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy M10 Review: The King Returns

Chipset, RAM and storage

Under the hood, the Galaxy M10 is powered by an Exynos 7870 octa-core SoC paired with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage, and there is another variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M30 are both powered by the Exynos 7904 octa-core SoC, but the changes come in the form of storage and RAM variants. The Galaxy M20 comes with 3GB / 4GB RAM options with 32GB / 64GB storage options, whereas the Galaxy M30 comes with 4GB / 6GB RAM and 64GB / 128GB storage options.

Samsung Galaxy M20 Review: Hits the sweet spot with its battery

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy M20 Review: Hits the sweet spot with its battery

Cameras

In the photography department, the smartphones come with at least two cameras at the back with one of them being an ultra wide angle lens. Both Galaxy M10 and M20 comes with a combination of 13-megapixel sensor with regular lens and a second 5-megapixel sensor ultra wide angle lens. Up front, the M10 comes with a 5-megapixel selfie snapper, whereas the Galaxy M20 gets a bump to 8-megapixel sensor.

The Galaxy M30, on the other hand, comes with a triple rear camera setup where the primary sensor is of 13-megapixel resolution, the second is a 5-megapixel sensor with ultra wide angle lens, and third is a 5-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, the smartphone comes with a 16-megapixel selfie snapper.

Samsung Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50 First Impressions: Mid-rangers with premium features

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50 First Impressions: Mid-rangers with premium features

Battery, connectivity & OS

To keep things ticking, the Galaxy M10 is armed with a 3,400mAh battery and charges over microUSB port. The Galaxy M20 and M30, on the other hand, come with a 5,000mAh battery with support for fast charging over USB Type-C port. Connectivity options on the smartphones include dual SIM card slots, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and GPS. On the software front, all three smartphones run Android Oreo with Experience UI skin on top, and Samsung has promised that it will roll out Android Pie update in the coming months.

Samsung Galaxy A10, Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50 with 4,000mAh battery launched in India

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy A10, Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50 with 4,000mAh battery launched in India

Galaxy M10 vs Galaxy M20 vs Galaxy M30: Comparison

  Samsung Galaxy M10 Samsung Galaxy M20 Samsung Galaxy M30
Display 6.22-inch HD+ 6.3-inch full HD+ 6.4-inch full HD+
Processor Exynos 7870 Exynos 7904 Exynos 7904
RAM 2GB / 3GB 3GB / 4GB 4GB / 6GB
Storage 16GB / 32GB
(expandable)		 32GB / 64GB
(expandable)		 64GB / 128GB
(expandable)
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel (ultra wide angle) 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel (ultra wide angle) 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 5-megapixel (ultra wide angle)
Front Camera 5-megapixel 8-megapixel 16-megapixel
Battery 3,400mAh 5,000mAh 5,000mAh
Connectivity 4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
OS Android 8.1 Oreo
(upgradable)		 Android 8.1 Oreo
(upgradable)		 Android 8.1 Oreo
(upgradable)
Price Rs 7,990 (2GB)
Rs 8,990 (3GB)		 Rs 10,990 (3GB)
Rs 12,990 (4GB)		 Rs 14,990 (4GB)
Rs 17,990 (6GB)

 

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy M20

Samsung Galaxy M20

4.8

10990

Android 8.1 Oreo
Exynos 7904 octa-core
Dual - 13MP + 5MP
Samsung Galaxy M10

Samsung Galaxy M10

5

7990

Android 8.1 Oreo
Exynos 7870 octa-core
Dual - 13MP + 5MP
  • Published Date: March 1, 2019 1:16 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 fails the bend and durability test
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50 to go on sale at 12:00 AM: Price, specifications and more
thumb-img
News
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 Android Pie Beta program is here; here is how to get started
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi-backed Black Shark coming to India; expected to launch gaming phone soon

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy A40 Europe launch expected soon, Galaxy A90 to offer Oppo Find X-like sliding camera
News
Samsung Galaxy A40 Europe launch expected soon, Galaxy A90 to offer Oppo Find X-like sliding camera
PUBG Mobile introduces India Bonus Challenge

Gaming

PUBG Mobile introduces India Bonus Challenge

Oppo R17 Pro price reduced to Rs 39,900 on both online as well as offline channels

Deals

Oppo R17 Pro price reduced to Rs 39,900 on both online as well as offline channels

Xiaomi MiWiFi mesh networking router announced in China

News

Xiaomi MiWiFi mesh networking router announced in China

Samsung Galaxy M30 vs Galaxy M20 vs Galaxy M10: Here’s what’s different

News

Samsung Galaxy M30 vs Galaxy M20 vs Galaxy M10: Here’s what’s different

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50 First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 First Impressions

Huawei Mate X First Impressions

Nokia 9 Pureview First Impressions: Takes computational photography to a whole new level

Vivo V15 Pro Camera Review

10.or G2 India launch expected soon; to house Snapdragon 636 chipset

Samsung Galaxy A40 Europe launch expected soon, Galaxy A90 to offer Oppo Find X-like sliding camera

Xiaomi MiWiFi mesh networking router announced in China

Samsung Galaxy M30 vs Galaxy M20 vs Galaxy M10: Here’s what’s different

Samsung Galaxy S10 users cannot remap the Bixby button to Google Assistant; here is the solution

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

The Weather Channel taps into IBM's Watson and GRAF to forecast detailed and accurate weather

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A40 Europe launch expected soon, Galaxy A90 to offer Oppo Find X-like sliding camera

News

Samsung Galaxy A40 Europe launch expected soon, Galaxy A90 to offer Oppo Find X-like sliding camera
Samsung Galaxy M30 vs Galaxy M20 vs Galaxy M10: Here’s what’s different

News

Samsung Galaxy M30 vs Galaxy M20 vs Galaxy M10: Here’s what’s different
Samsung Galaxy S10 users cannot remap the Bixby button to Google Assistant; here is the solution

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 users cannot remap the Bixby button to Google Assistant; here is the solution
Samsung Galaxy S10 lineup gets its first update with Bixby remapping, February security patch and more

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 lineup gets its first update with Bixby remapping, February security patch and more
Samsung Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50 to go on sale at 12:00 AM: Price, specifications and more

News

Samsung Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50 to go on sale at 12:00 AM: Price, specifications and more

हिंदी समाचार

भारत में यूजर्स को मिलेगी तेज इंटरनेट स्पीड, वनप्लस और क्वालकॉम कर रहे हैं 5G टेस्ट

IRCTC ने लॉन्च किया अपना पेमेंट ऐप iPay, यूजर्स को मिलेंगे ये बेनिफिट

Redmi Note 7 बैंड और ड्यूरेबिलिटी टेस्ट में हुआ फेल, देखें वीडियो

चीन को टक्कर देगा भारत, सिग्नलचिप ने लॉन्च की देश में बनी 4G और 5G चिप

एक से ज्यादा TV कनेक्शन के लिए Tata Sky ने पेश किए प्लान, यूजर्स को खर्च करने होंगे इतने रुपये

News

10.or G2 India launch expected soon; to house Snapdragon 636 chipset
News
10.or G2 India launch expected soon; to house Snapdragon 636 chipset
Samsung Galaxy A40 Europe launch expected soon, Galaxy A90 to offer Oppo Find X-like sliding camera

News

Samsung Galaxy A40 Europe launch expected soon, Galaxy A90 to offer Oppo Find X-like sliding camera
Xiaomi MiWiFi mesh networking router announced in China

News

Xiaomi MiWiFi mesh networking router announced in China
Samsung Galaxy M30 vs Galaxy M20 vs Galaxy M10: Here’s what’s different

News

Samsung Galaxy M30 vs Galaxy M20 vs Galaxy M10: Here’s what’s different
Samsung Galaxy S10 users cannot remap the Bixby button to Google Assistant; here is the solution

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 users cannot remap the Bixby button to Google Assistant; here is the solution