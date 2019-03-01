Samsung Galaxy M30 vs Galaxy M20 vs Galaxy M10: Here’s what’s different

Samsung is going aggressive in the Indian market with its range of smartphones. The company recently discontinued the Galaxy On and Galaxy J-series, and replaced them with the Galaxy M-series. Aimed at millennials, the new smartphones are sold online via Amazon India and Samsung eShop. There are three devices to choose from – the Galaxy M10, the Galaxy M20 and the Galaxy M30. If you’re planning to buy one, but confused which one suits the best, here’s a look at how the three M-series smartphones differ from each other.

Price in India, availability

The Galaxy M10 is the entry-level smartphone priced at Rs 7,990 for the base model with 2GB RAM, and Rs 8,990 for the top model with 3GB RAM. The Galaxy M20 is priced at Rs 10,990 for the base model with 3GB RAM and Rs 12,990 for the 4GB RAM variant. Lastly, there is the M30, which is priced at 14,990 for the base model with 4GB RAM, and Rs 17,990 for the top model with 6GB RAM.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy M10 & M20 First Look

Display

The Galaxy M10 comes with a 6.22-inch HD+ display that runs at a resolution of 720x1520pixels, and an aspect ratio of 19:9. Samsung calls it the Infinity V display, which is nothing but the company’s version of waterdrop notch that houses the front camera. The Galaxy M20 comes with a 6.3-inch full HD+ display running at the resolution of 1080x2340pixels. Both the screens on M10 and M20 are PLS TFT capacitive ones. The Galaxy M30, on the other hand, comes with a 6.4-inch full HD+ AMOLED display running at a resolution of 1080x2280pixels, and an aspect ratio of 19:9.

Chipset, RAM and storage

Under the hood, the Galaxy M10 is powered by an Exynos 7870 octa-core SoC paired with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage, and there is another variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M30 are both powered by the Exynos 7904 octa-core SoC, but the changes come in the form of storage and RAM variants. The Galaxy M20 comes with 3GB / 4GB RAM options with 32GB / 64GB storage options, whereas the Galaxy M30 comes with 4GB / 6GB RAM and 64GB / 128GB storage options.

Cameras

In the photography department, the smartphones come with at least two cameras at the back with one of them being an ultra wide angle lens. Both Galaxy M10 and M20 comes with a combination of 13-megapixel sensor with regular lens and a second 5-megapixel sensor ultra wide angle lens. Up front, the M10 comes with a 5-megapixel selfie snapper, whereas the Galaxy M20 gets a bump to 8-megapixel sensor.

The Galaxy M30, on the other hand, comes with a triple rear camera setup where the primary sensor is of 13-megapixel resolution, the second is a 5-megapixel sensor with ultra wide angle lens, and third is a 5-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, the smartphone comes with a 16-megapixel selfie snapper.

Battery, connectivity & OS

To keep things ticking, the Galaxy M10 is armed with a 3,400mAh battery and charges over microUSB port. The Galaxy M20 and M30, on the other hand, come with a 5,000mAh battery with support for fast charging over USB Type-C port. Connectivity options on the smartphones include dual SIM card slots, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and GPS. On the software front, all three smartphones run Android Oreo with Experience UI skin on top, and Samsung has promised that it will roll out Android Pie update in the coming months.

Galaxy M10 vs Galaxy M20 vs Galaxy M30: Comparison