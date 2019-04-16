comscore
Samsung Galaxy M30 to go on sale at 12PM today via Amazon India: Price, specifications and features

Samsung's Galaxy M30, which will go on sale today via Amazon India, comes with a starting price of Rs 14,990 for the 4GB RAM variant. It offers a massive 5,000mAh battery and triple rear cameras.

  • Published: April 16, 2019 9:53 AM IST
Samsung’s latest Galaxy M30 smartphone is all set to go on sale again today. Those interested can purchase the budget handset via Amazon India at 12:00PM. It comes in two color options, which includes Blue and Black. Additionally, on purchasing the Galaxy M30, buyers will also be able to take advantage of a few offers.

Samsung Galaxy M30 price and offers

Samsung launched the Galaxy M30 in two variants in India. The base 4GB RAM/64GB storage will cost you Rs 14,990. The top-end 6GB RAM/128GB storage configuration carries a price label of Rs 17,990. As for the offers, customers can opt for the no-cost EMI options. One can get up to Rs 1,500 instant discount on ICICI Debit and Credit card EMI. In partnership with Reliance Jio, the company is also offering savings worth Rs 3,110 via double data offers. There is also an option for total damage protection for Rs 1,199.

Samsung Galaxy M30 specifications and features

As for the specifications of the Galaxy M30, it comes with a tall 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display along with  19.5:9 aspect ratio. The panel operates at Full HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) resolution. It is the company’s first smartphone to offer a waterdrop-style notch, which Samsung calls Infinity U design. The device is built around Samsung’s Exynos 7904 octa-core SoC.

The chipset is backed by ARM Mali-G71 MP2 GPU, 4GB RAM/64GB storage and 6GB/128GB configuration. The South Korean giant has stuffed in a massive a 5,000mAh battery. For security purpose, the device is equipped with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. There is also a face unlock feature. On the software side, the Galaxy M30 smartphone ships with the old Android 8.1 Oreo operating system.

As far as the cameras are concerned, the Galaxy M30 offers triple-camera setup on the rear side and a single on the front. The rear setup comprises of a 13-megapixel primary shooter with f/1.9 aperture, 5-megapixel secondary ultra-wide sensor, and a third 5-megapixel camera for depth sensing. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel camera, which is also capable of shooting videos at 1080p.

  • Published Date: April 16, 2019 9:53 AM IST

