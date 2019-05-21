Samsung Galaxy M30 sale at 12PM today: Price, specifications, offers

Samsung Galaxy M30, the top of the line smartphone from Samsung Galaxy M series, is again set to go on sale on Amazon India and Samsung online store at 12:00PM today. The Samsung Galaxy M30 is the third smartphone that Samsung has launched this year as part of its budget and mid-range oriented Galaxy M series. Out of the three smartphones including Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20, and the Galaxy M30, only the Samsung Galaxy M30 is limited to online sale while rest of the two can also be purchased through offline retail channels.

In fact, both the Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 are also available as part of open sale online. This means that interested buyers do not need to wait for the limited time flash sale to try and hopefully purchase the Galaxy M30. As part of the flash sale, interested buyers should be ready to make the purchase either on Amazon India or the Samsung online store at 12:00PM because flash sales usually last minutes before the stocks run dry. As part of the sale, two variants of the device will be available including the one with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage and the second with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy M30 Price in India and offers

Talking about the price of the device in India, the base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage is priced at Rs 14,990 and the second one with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant is available for Rs 17,990. Both the devices are available in Gradation Black and Gradation Blue colors.

Focusing on the available features, buyers can opt for the no-cost EMI option if they don’t want to pay the entire amount of the smartphone in one go and get the total damage protection plan for just Rs 1,119 on Amazon India. They can also get benefits of the “Jio Galaxy Club” double data offer worth Rs 3,110 on the purchase of the smartphone though this is only available on the Rs 198 and Rs 299 monthly rental plans.

Samsung Galaxy M30 features, specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M30 sports a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, and Infinity-U display notch along with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by Samsung Exynos 7904 SoC with an octa-core CPU, up to 6GB RAM, and up to 128GB of internal storage. In the camera department, the Samsung Galaxy M30 offers a triple-camera setup at the back with a 13-megapixel primary RGB sensor with an f/1.9 aperture, a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 5-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide angle lens.

Samsung has added a 16-megapixel sensor in the front for selfies. The smartphone comes with a massive 5,000mAh battery with support for fast charging technology. On the software end, the Samsung Galaxy M30 comes with Android 8.1 Oreo-based Samsung Experience v9.5 out of the box. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone comes with a VoLTE 4G enabled dual nano-SIM slot, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a USB Type-C port.