Samsung Galaxy M30 alleged specifications leaked; expected to launch soon

With its new Galaxy M-series, Samsung is taking the competition right to the likes of Xiaomi, Asus and Realme in India’s smartphone market. The company recently launched the Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 aimed at millennials, and they went on sale this week on Amazon India.

Ahead of the launch event, there were quite a few rumors around a third device, dubbed Galaxy M30. Though there is still no word on a launch date, alleged specifications of the upcoming device have surfaced online. The leak hints at design that similar to the other Galaxy M smartphones. The Samsung Galaxy M30 is expected to flaunt a 6.38-inch Infinity-V AMOLED display with FHD+ (2220×1080 pixels) resolution, and protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass.

The Galaxy M30 could feature up to 6GB RAM, and up to 128GB of internal storage. In the camera department, it could boast a triple-camera setup at the back comprising of a 13-megapixel f/1.9 primary sensor, a 5-megapixel f/2.2 secondary wide-sensor, and a third 5-megapixel f/2.2 depth sensor. Up front, there is likely to be a 16-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calling.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy M10 & M20 First Look

Under the hood is expected to be the same Exynos 7904 chipset seen on the Galaxy M20, which uses two Cortex A73 cores clocked at 1.8GHz and six Cortex A53 cores clocked at 1.6GHz. The smartphone will have dimensions at 159×75.1×8.4 mm, and weighing in at 175 grams. The Samsung Galaxy M30 could also flaunt a gradient design, with a gradient blue and black colors. Connectivity options on the Galaxy M30 could include dual-SIM card slots, Bluetooth, 4G with VoLTE, and USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer. There will also be a 5,000mAh battery with quick charge support.