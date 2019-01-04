comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy M30 specifications leaked; triple camera, Infinity-U display and more tipped
News

Samsung Galaxy M30 specifications leaked; triple camera, Infinity-U display and more tipped

News

Reports have suggested that Samsung is gearing up to launch its new Galaxy M series this month.

  • Published: January 4, 2019 5:44 PM IST
samsung-galaxy-s9-hand

When the anticipated Galaxy M30 appeared on Geekbench a few days back, we only got to see key specifications of the upcoming smartphone from Samsung. Now thanks to a new leak by a German publication, all other specifications of alleged Samsung Galaxy M30 have surfaced online.

Reports have suggested that Samsung is gearing up to launch its new Galaxy M series with three anticipated smartphones – Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20, and the Galaxy M30 – in January 2019. Out of three models, the Galaxy M30 is expected to be a slightly premium model in the upcoming Galaxy M lineup.

Samsung Galaxy M10 support page live on Samsung India website; Galaxy M20 details leak

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy M10 support page live on Samsung India website; Galaxy M20 details leak

According to the latest leak (via GizChina), Samsung Galaxy M30 would sport a massive 5,000mAh battery similar to the one rumored for Galaxy M20. It is said to come with Samsung’s new Infinity-U display of full-HD+ resolution of 2220 x 1080 pixels, which will be a big 6.38-inch display.

In terms of camera, the Galaxy M30 is likely to feature a triple camera setup of 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 5-megapixel lens combination at the back. The front is said to feature a 16-megapixel selfie camera in the Infinity U-shape display notch. As per the report, the handset will measure 159 x 75.1 mm in size and it will have thickness around 8.4mm. Previously, the Geekbench listing had hinted that Galaxy M30 will be powered by Samsung’s Exynos 7885 chipset.

Watch Video: Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) First Look India

Additionally, some other reports claimed that the Galaxy M20 will also pack the same Exynos 7885 chipset, coupled with Mali-G71 MP2 GPU and 3GB of RAM.

  • Published Date: January 4, 2019 5:44 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Honor 10 Lite with dewdrop notch to launch in India sometime in mid-January
thumb-img
News
Motorola P40 leak reveals punch hole camera design
thumb-img
News
Mozilla Thunderbird performance and design improvements coming soon
thumb-img
News
Apple App Store breaks record with $1.22 billion sales during 2018 Christmas week

Most Popular

Samsung One UI Review

Asus Zenfone Lite L1 Review

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) Review

Lenovo Legion C730 Cube and Y25f-10 Monitor Review

Nokia 8.1 Review

Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 3 Pro is now official with 45W dual fast charging

Xolo Era 4X with 5.45-inch display listed on Amazon India

Samsung Galaxy M30 specifications leaked; triple camera, Infinity-U display and more tipped

Apple rival Qualcomm paves way for ban on some iPhones in Germany

Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 renders leaked via TENAA

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Best affordable smartphones of 2018

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M30 specifications leaked; triple camera, Infinity-U display and more tipped

News

Samsung Galaxy M30 specifications leaked; triple camera, Infinity-U display and more tipped
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 gets stable Android 9 Pie

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 gets stable Android 9 Pie
Flipkart offers on smartwatches, fitness trackers and smart speakers: here are details

Deals

Flipkart offers on smartwatches, fitness trackers and smart speakers: here are details
LG’s 2019 TV lineup with Google Assistant, Alpha 9 AI processing chip announced

News

LG’s 2019 TV lineup with Google Assistant, Alpha 9 AI processing chip announced
Samsung Galaxy S10 could come in five different variants

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 could come in five different variants

हिंदी समाचार

एयरटेल ने 1 लाख से अधिक यूजर्स को अपने साथ जोड़ा

Honor 8A dewdrop नॉच और ड्यूल टोन ग्लास डिजाइन के साथ 8 जनवरी को होगा लॉन्च

Honor 10 Lite जनवरी में होगा लॉन्च, जानें खास फीचर्स और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

एयरटेल ने पेश किया 76 रुपये का रिचार्ज प्लान, कॉल के साथ डाटा का उठाएं फायदा

गूगल कर रहा है फोल्ड होने वाले पिक्सल स्मार्टफोन पर काम : रिपोर्ट

News

Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 3 Pro is now official with 45W dual fast charging
News
Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 3 Pro is now official with 45W dual fast charging
Xolo Era 4X with 5.45-inch display listed on Amazon India

News

Xolo Era 4X with 5.45-inch display listed on Amazon India
Samsung Galaxy M30 specifications leaked; triple camera, Infinity-U display and more tipped

News

Samsung Galaxy M30 specifications leaked; triple camera, Infinity-U display and more tipped
Apple rival Qualcomm paves way for ban on some iPhones in Germany

News

Apple rival Qualcomm paves way for ban on some iPhones in Germany
Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 renders leaked via TENAA

News

Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 renders leaked via TENAA