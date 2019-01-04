Samsung Galaxy M30 specifications leaked; triple camera, Infinity-U display and more tipped

When the anticipated Galaxy M30 appeared on Geekbench a few days back, we only got to see key specifications of the upcoming smartphone from Samsung. Now thanks to a new leak by a German publication, all other specifications of alleged Samsung Galaxy M30 have surfaced online.

Reports have suggested that Samsung is gearing up to launch its new Galaxy M series with three anticipated smartphones – Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20, and the Galaxy M30 – in January 2019. Out of three models, the Galaxy M30 is expected to be a slightly premium model in the upcoming Galaxy M lineup.

According to the latest leak (via GizChina), Samsung Galaxy M30 would sport a massive 5,000mAh battery similar to the one rumored for Galaxy M20. It is said to come with Samsung’s new Infinity-U display of full-HD+ resolution of 2220 x 1080 pixels, which will be a big 6.38-inch display.

In terms of camera, the Galaxy M30 is likely to feature a triple camera setup of 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 5-megapixel lens combination at the back. The front is said to feature a 16-megapixel selfie camera in the Infinity U-shape display notch. As per the report, the handset will measure 159 x 75.1 mm in size and it will have thickness around 8.4mm. Previously, the Geekbench listing had hinted that Galaxy M30 will be powered by Samsung’s Exynos 7885 chipset.

Watch Video: Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) First Look India

Additionally, some other reports claimed that the Galaxy M20 will also pack the same Exynos 7885 chipset, coupled with Mali-G71 MP2 GPU and 3GB of RAM.