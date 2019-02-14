comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy M30: The company may launch it in February for Rs 14,990
News

Samsung Galaxy M30: The company may launch it in February for Rs 14,990

News

The sale of Galaxy 'M30' with a triple rear-camera system and a massive 5,000mAh battery will begin in the first week of March.

  • Published: February 14, 2019 6:13 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy M20 2

After a successful launch of two industry-first Galaxy ‘M’ series smartphones in India in January, Samsung is gearing up to launch ‘M30‘ for a starting price of Rs 14,990 in February. Industry sources told IANS on Thursday that the sale of Galaxy ‘M30’ with a triple rear-camera system and a massive 5,000mAh battery will begin in the first week of March. Samsung will bring Super-AMOLED display with Infinity V styled notch to ‘M30’, making it a power-packed offering for young millennials in the country. Powered by latest Exynos 7904 processor, Galaxy ‘M30’ comes with 4GB RAM-64GB internal memory variant. The device is also likely to have a 6GB-128GB variant.

Samsung India in January launched Galaxy ‘M20’ and ‘M10‘ smartphones at a starting price of Rs 10,990 and Rs 7,990 respectively to take on Xiaomi‘s budget “Redmi” series in the country. Galaxy ‘M20’ is priced at Rs 12,990 for the 4GB+64GB variant while the 3GB+32GB variant costs Rs 10,990. Galaxy ‘M10’ is priced at Rs 8,990 for the 3GB+32GB variant and Rs 7,990 for the 2GB+16GB.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy M10 & M20 First Look

Both the devices were a complete sell-out on Amazon India on February 5, making an “unprecedented” first-day sale record for the South Korean tech giant. The company has already conducted three flash sales for both the devices and the next sale is set for February 19, 2019. This report comes right around the time when the company is gearing for the launch of its flagship lineup, the Samsung Galaxy S10 devices.

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 next flash sale on February 19

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 next flash sale on February 19

As part of the Galaxy S10 lineup, the company is set to launch three devices including Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10e, and the Galaxy S10 Plus. The company is also expected to reveal details about its much anticipated foldable smartphone. The company is also set to launch a smartwatch and wireless earbuds along with the devices.

With inputs from IANS.

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
Android Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
Samsung Galaxy S10 E

Samsung Galaxy S10 E
Android Pie
Snapdragon 855 chipset
Samsung Galaxy M20

Samsung Galaxy M20

10990

Android 8.1 Oreo
Exynos 7904 octa-core
Dual - 13MP + 5MP
Samsung Galaxy M10

Samsung Galaxy M10

7990

Android 8.1 Oreo
Exynos 7870 octa-core
Dual - 13MP + 5MP
  • Published Date: February 14, 2019 6:13 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Gaming
Apex Legends: First update arrives with special additions for Valentine's Day 2019
thumb-img
Deals
Flipkart TV Days sale kicks off: Offers detailed
thumb-img
News
Apple plans to launch its video streaming service in April
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy M30 FCC listing reveals AMOLED screen: Report

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 2 rugged tablet launched in India
News
Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 2 rugged tablet launched in India
Poco F1 and Mi MIX 3 get EIS support unofficially

News

Poco F1 and Mi MIX 3 get EIS support unofficially

EMUI 9 update for Huawei Mate 20 Pro, Mate RS with support for two facial profiles rolls out

News

EMUI 9 update for Huawei Mate 20 Pro, Mate RS with support for two facial profiles rolls out

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 next flash sale on February 19

News

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 next flash sale on February 19

Samsung Galaxy A10, Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50 full specifications leaked ahead of launch

News

Samsung Galaxy A10, Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50 full specifications leaked ahead of launch

Most Popular

LG Xboom PK5 Review

Amazfit Verge Review

Samsung Galaxy M20 Review

Ant Audio Doble H2 Review

Oppo K1 hands-on and first impressions

Samsung Galaxy M30: The company may launch it in February for Rs 14,990

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 2 rugged tablet launched in India

Poco F1 and Mi MIX 3 get EIS support unofficially

EMUI 9 update for Huawei Mate 20 Pro, Mate RS with support for two facial profiles rolls out

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 next flash sale on February 19

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M30: The company may launch it in February for Rs 14,990

News

Samsung Galaxy M30: The company may launch it in February for Rs 14,990
Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 2 rugged tablet launched in India

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 2 rugged tablet launched in India
Poco F1 and Mi MIX 3 get EIS support unofficially

News

Poco F1 and Mi MIX 3 get EIS support unofficially
Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 next flash sale on February 19

News

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 next flash sale on February 19
Samsung Galaxy A10, Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50 full specifications leaked ahead of launch

News

Samsung Galaxy A10, Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50 full specifications leaked ahead of launch

हिंदी समाचार

19 फरवरी को बिक्री के लिए उपलब्ध होंगे सैमसंग Galaxy M10 और M20

अमेजन में शुरू हुई Honor Days सेल, स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रहा है बंपर डिस्काउंट

Flipkart TV Days सेल हुई शुरू, शाओमी, Vu, Thomson के साथ कई ब्रांड पर मिल रहा है बंपर डिस्काउंट

Valentine's Day 2019: PUBG गेम से जुड़े दिल और बन गए लव पार्टनर

Meizu 16th Plus Hi-Fi Edition स्मार्टफोन Astell and Kern एसेसरीज के साथ हुआ पेश

News

Samsung Galaxy M30: The company may launch it in February for Rs 14,990
News
Samsung Galaxy M30: The company may launch it in February for Rs 14,990
Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 2 rugged tablet launched in India

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 2 rugged tablet launched in India
Poco F1 and Mi MIX 3 get EIS support unofficially

News

Poco F1 and Mi MIX 3 get EIS support unofficially
EMUI 9 update for Huawei Mate 20 Pro, Mate RS with support for two facial profiles rolls out

News

EMUI 9 update for Huawei Mate 20 Pro, Mate RS with support for two facial profiles rolls out
Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 next flash sale on February 19

News

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 next flash sale on February 19