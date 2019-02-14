Samsung Galaxy M30: The company may launch it in February for Rs 14,990

After a successful launch of two industry-first Galaxy ‘M’ series smartphones in India in January, Samsung is gearing up to launch ‘M30‘ for a starting price of Rs 14,990 in February. Industry sources told IANS on Thursday that the sale of Galaxy ‘M30’ with a triple rear-camera system and a massive 5,000mAh battery will begin in the first week of March. Samsung will bring Super-AMOLED display with Infinity V styled notch to ‘M30’, making it a power-packed offering for young millennials in the country. Powered by latest Exynos 7904 processor, Galaxy ‘M30’ comes with 4GB RAM-64GB internal memory variant. The device is also likely to have a 6GB-128GB variant.

Samsung India in January launched Galaxy ‘M20’ and ‘M10‘ smartphones at a starting price of Rs 10,990 and Rs 7,990 respectively to take on Xiaomi‘s budget “Redmi” series in the country. Galaxy ‘M20’ is priced at Rs 12,990 for the 4GB+64GB variant while the 3GB+32GB variant costs Rs 10,990. Galaxy ‘M10’ is priced at Rs 8,990 for the 3GB+32GB variant and Rs 7,990 for the 2GB+16GB.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy M10 & M20 First Look

Both the devices were a complete sell-out on Amazon India on February 5, making an “unprecedented” first-day sale record for the South Korean tech giant. The company has already conducted three flash sales for both the devices and the next sale is set for February 19, 2019. This report comes right around the time when the company is gearing for the launch of its flagship lineup, the Samsung Galaxy S10 devices.

As part of the Galaxy S10 lineup, the company is set to launch three devices including Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10e, and the Galaxy S10 Plus. The company is also expected to reveal details about its much anticipated foldable smartphone. The company is also set to launch a smartwatch and wireless earbuds along with the devices.

With inputs from IANS.