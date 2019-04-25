comscore
Samsung Galaxy M30 to go on flash sale at 12 noon today; price, specifications, and offers

  • Published: April 25, 2019 8:55 AM IST
samsung galaxy m30 launch post

Samsung India, the electronics giant and smartphone maker is all set to put its mid-range offering, the Samsung Galaxy M30 on flash sale at 12 noon today. Interested buyers can either head to Amazon India or the online Samsung e-Store at 12 noon for the chance to purchase the device. This comes just two days after Samsung held the previous sale for the device indicating that it is getting better at anticipating demand for the device.

Samsung Galaxy M30 price

The Samsung Galaxy M30 is priced at Rs 14,990 for the base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage while the top of the line variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at Rs 17,990. Buyers have the option to get the device in two colors including the Gradation Black and Gradation Blue. The Samsung Galaxy M30 is part of the newly introduced Samsung Galaxy M series that Samsung launched this year to replace its Galaxy OnNext and the Galaxy J series with devices that sport a new 2019 design along with somewhat better internals.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy M10 & M20 First Look

Offers on Amazon for the Galaxy M30

The company has teamed up with Amazon India to offer a number of offers to potential buyers. The first offer as part of this team-up is the no-cost EMI options for buyers who may not want to pay the entire amount for the Samsung Galaxy M30 in one go. Other offers include “total damage protection” for Rs 1,119, and “Jio Galaxy Club” double data offer where buyers get benefits for up to Rs 3,110. In addition to all this, Amazon India also offers buyers a 5 percent cash back if they make the purchase with the help of an SBI Bank-issued Credit Card and opt for the EMI option.

Rest of the devices from the Galaxy M series, the Samsung Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 are already available for purchase on open sale. As previously mentioned, the USP of the Galaxy M30 is the new 2019 design along with a triple camera setup on the back and a 5,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy M30 specifications

To recap the specifications of the smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy M30 comes with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED panel with FHD+ resolution, Infinity-U display and the 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by Exynos 7904 SoC with an Octa-core CPU, up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage. On the camera front, the device comes with a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel sensor for depth mapping and a 5-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens. Samsung has also added a 16-megapixel front camera on the Galaxy M30 for selfies.

The device is powered by a 5,000mAh battery along with support for fast charging technology along with Android 8.1 Oreo-based Samsung Experience v9.5. Other connectivity options including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4G VoLTE-enabled dual nano-SIM slots, a microUSB port, and a 3.5mm audio socket are already present on the device.

  • Published Date: April 25, 2019 8:55 AM IST

हिंदी समाचार

Amazon Daily Quiz 25 April 2019: पांच सवालों का जवाब देकर फ्री में जीतें पॉप-अप सेल्फी वाला Oppo F11 Pro स्मार्टफोन

Vivo Y17 स्मार्टफोन भारत में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें क्या है इसकी कीमत और खूबियां

Amazon पर बिक्री के लिए आया Huawei P30 Lite, जानें कीमत, स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

Realme 3 आज एक बार फिर होगा फ्लैश सेल के लिए उपलब्ध, यहां से खरीदें

Samsung Galaxy M30 आज एक बार फिर होगा फ्लैश सेल के लिए उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

