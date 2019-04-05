comscore
Samsung Galaxy M30 to go on next flash sale on April 9 at 12PM: All you need to know

If you are looking to buy the new Galaxy M30, the next sale will take place on April 9.

  • Published: April 5, 2019 9:08 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy M30 (1)

The Galaxy M30 from Samsung seems to have well received from by the customers, and if you were not able to get one yesterday, the next sale is taking place on April 9. As always, the Samsung Galaxy M30 will be available to purchase via Amazon India and the flash sale will kick off at 12:00PM. Here’s everything you need to know about the Galaxy M30.

Samsung Galaxy M30: Price in India, specifications and features

Samsung is offering the Galaxy M30 in two variants. The base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs 14,990, whereas the other model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 17,990. Users can also avail no cost EMI options starting at Rs 2,498 per month for a period of six months.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy M10 & M20 First Look

Coming to specifications, the Galaxy M30 flaunts a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution of 2340×1080 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is also among the first set of devices from the company to feature the new Infinity U display design, which is Samsung’s version of waterdrop notch. Under the hood is Samsung’s Exynos 7904 SoC, featuring an octa-core CPU with two cores clocked at 1.8GHz and six cores clocked at 1.6GHz. The graphics are handled by ARM Mali-G71 MP2 GPU.

Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Long battery life, triple camera setup, amazing display

The USP of the Galaxy M30 its triple camera setup at the back. It comprises of a 13-megapixel main shooter with f/1.9 aperture paired with a 5-megapixel secondary ultra-wide camera and a third 5-megapixel camera, which acts as the depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel camera at the front capable of recording videos at 1080p, and it also supports face unlock feature. The smartphone has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and runs Android 8.1 Oreo. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and will be available in Blue and Black colors.

In case you can’t wait till the flash sale and looking to buy a smartphone right away, the likes of Oppo K1, Realme 2 Pro and Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 could serve as good alternatives.

  • Published Date: April 5, 2019 9:08 AM IST

