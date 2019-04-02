Samsung Galaxy M30 to go on sale today at 12PM via Amazon India

Samsung Galaxy M30 has emerged as one of the most popular devices in the Galaxy M series, which also includes the Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20. The Galaxy M30 was introduced as the third smartphone in the lineup, and it brings improved specifications and triple rear camera setup. The smartphone will go on sale today at 12:00PM IST, and will be available online via Amazon India.

Samsung Galaxy M30 Sale: Price and Offers

Samsung has priced the Galaxy M30 starting at Rs 14,990 in India. There are two storage variants – the base model comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage and is priced at Rs 14,990. The higher end variant offers 6GB RAM and doubles storage to 128GB and it will set you back by Rs 17,990. Those buying the Galaxy M30 from Amazon India today can avail savings worth Rs 3,110 from Reliance Jio. The offer is applicable as double data offer and will only be available to those who recharge with Rs 198 or Rs 299 plans. There is also no cost EMI option for up to six months and total damage protection priced at Rs 1,199.

Samsung Galaxy M30 Sale: Features and Specifications

Samsung is trying to compete with Xiaomi and Realme with the Galaxy M series and the M30 is its strongest product yet. The Galaxy M30 features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution of 2340×1080 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is also among the first set of devices from the company to feature the new Infinity U display design. Under the hood is Samsung’s Exynos 7904 SoC, which is an octa-core chipset with two cores clocked at 1.8GHz and six cores clocked at 1.6GHz. The graphics duty is handled by ARM Mali-G71 MP2 graphics processor.

The highlight of Galaxy M30 is the triple camera setup on the back of the device. The triple camera solution involves a 13-megapixel main shooter with f/1.9 aperture paired with a 5-megapixel secondary ultra-wide camera and a third 5-megapixel camera, which acts as the depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel camera at the front capable of recording videos at 1080p. The smartphone has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and runs Android 8.1 Oreo. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and will be available in blue and black colors.