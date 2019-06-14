Samsung launched the online-only Galaxy M-series in India to better compete with rivals. The Galaxy M-series has been successful, and Samsung has already launched four smartphones in the series. These include the Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20, Galaxy M30, and the recently launched Galaxy M40. The Samsung Galaxy M30 has been a popular phone with 5,000mAh battery, triple rear cameras and more.

Now, a report on SamMobile indicates that Samsung is working on new variant of the Galaxy M30. A smartphone with model number SM-M307F recently surfaced online. The existing Galaxy M30 has model number SM-M305F. The new model may not be a successor, but an upgraded version with better hardware. It could sport better cameras, a slightly powerful chipset and more. Sadly, no more details are available at the moment.

Samsung Galaxy M30 price, specifications and features

The Samsung Galaxy M30 is available in two variants. The base model with 4GB RAM will cost you Rs 14,990. The higher end model with 6GB RAM will set you back by Rs 17,990. Talking about specifications, it flaunts a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED panel with FHD+ resolution. It is an Infinity-U display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

The Galaxy M30 is powered by an Exynos 7904 SoC with an octa-core CPU. You get 4GB RAM with 64GB storage in the base model. A higher model with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage is also available.

On the camera front, you get triple cameras at the back. This includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor. There is also a 5-megapixel sensor for depth mapping and a 5-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens. Samsung has also added a 16-megapixel front camera on the Galaxy M30 for selfies.

Connectivity options include dual-SIM card slots with 4G VoLTE. You get also Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS and USB Type-C port. The smartphone is armed with a 5,000mAh battery with support for fast charging.