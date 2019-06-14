comscore Samsung Galaxy M30 variant spotted, could launch soon
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy M30 variant with better specifications in the works: Report
News

Samsung Galaxy M30 variant with better specifications in the works: Report

News

The new Samsung Galaxy M30 variant with model number SM-M307F was recently spotted. Sadly, no further details are available at the moment.

  • Published: June 14, 2019 10:30 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy M30 (1)

Samsung launched the online-only Galaxy M-series in India to better compete with rivals. The Galaxy M-series has been successful, and Samsung has already launched four smartphones in the series. These include the Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20, Galaxy M30, and the recently launched Galaxy M40. The Samsung Galaxy M30 has been a popular phone with 5,000mAh battery, triple rear cameras and more.

Now, a report on SamMobile indicates that Samsung is working on new variant of the Galaxy M30. A smartphone with model number SM-M307F recently surfaced online. The existing Galaxy M30 has model number SM-M305F. The new model may not be a successor, but an upgraded version with better hardware. It could sport better cameras, a slightly powerful chipset and more. Sadly, no more details are available at the moment.

Samsung Galaxy M30 price, specifications and features

The Samsung Galaxy M30 is available in two variants. The base model with 4GB RAM will cost you Rs 14,990. The higher end model with 6GB RAM will set you back by Rs 17,990. Talking about specifications, it flaunts a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED panel with FHD+ resolution. It is an Infinity-U display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

The Galaxy M30 is powered by an Exynos 7904 SoC with an octa-core CPU. You get 4GB RAM with 64GB storage in the base model. A higher model with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage is also available.

On the camera front, you get triple cameras at the back. This includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor. There is also a 5-megapixel sensor for depth mapping and a 5-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens. Samsung has also added a 16-megapixel front camera on the Galaxy M30 for selfies.

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy M30

Samsung Galaxy M30

1

14990

Android Oreo
Exynos 7904
Triple - 13MP + 5MP + 5MP
Samsung Galaxy M40

Samsung Galaxy M40

19990

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
32MP + 5MP + 8MP

Connectivity options include dual-SIM card slots with 4G VoLTE. You get also Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS and USB Type-C port. The smartphone is armed with a 5,000mAh battery with support for fast charging.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 14, 2019 10:30 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Bose Frames AR wearable launched in India
News
Bose Frames AR wearable launched in India
Samsung Galaxy A20 and Galaxy A30 get a permanent price cut

Deals

Samsung Galaxy A20 and Galaxy A30 get a permanent price cut

Tata Sky introduces Room TV Service for multi-TV subscribers

News

Tata Sky introduces Room TV Service for multi-TV subscribers

OnePlus 6T available with dicount on Amazon India

Deals

OnePlus 6T available with dicount on Amazon India

Nokia 8.1 price in India at its lowest yet

Deals

Nokia 8.1 price in India at its lowest yet

Most Popular

Black Shark 2 Review

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Review

Samsung Galaxy M40 First Impressions

Honor 20 Review

Honor 20i first impressions

Samsung Galaxy M30 variant with better hardware could launch soon

Bose Frames AR wearable launched in India

Tata Sky introduces Room TV Service for multi-TV subscribers

WhatsApp will sue individuals and companies sending too many messages

OnePlus 7 Pro Almond color variant goes on sale today: Price, Specifications

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M30 variant with better hardware could launch soon

News

Samsung Galaxy M30 variant with better hardware could launch soon
Samsung Galaxy A20 and Galaxy A30 get a permanent price cut

Deals

Samsung Galaxy A20 and Galaxy A30 get a permanent price cut
Amazon Fab Phones Fest top deals on the last day

Deals

Amazon Fab Phones Fest top deals on the last day
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5 to launch in August

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5 to launch in August
Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) reportedly receiving Android 9 Pie update

News

Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) reportedly receiving Android 9 Pie update

हिंदी समाचार

Amazon ने OnePlus 6T Deal को एक दिन के लिए और बढ़ाया, अभी तक की सबसे कम कीमत में खरीदने का आज आखिरी मौका

Huawei Mate X फोल्डेबल स्मार्टफोन चीन में 3C लिस्टिंग के दौरान स्पॉट हुआ, सामने आई ये बड़ी जानकारी

Samsung Galaxy A20 और Galaxy A30 की कीमत में हुई कटौती, नई कीमत के साथ ऑफलाइन स्टोर्स पर उपलब्ध

Vivo Z1 Pro smartphone भारत में Snapdragon 700 series SoC के साथ होगा लॉन्च, जानें सभी स्पेसिफिकेशंस

OnePlus 7 Pro Almond Color: आज दोपहर 12 बजे से सेल पर आएगा OnePlus 7 Pro का Almond कलर वेरिएंट, यहां से खरीदें

News

Samsung Galaxy M30 variant with better hardware could launch soon
News
Samsung Galaxy M30 variant with better hardware could launch soon
Bose Frames AR wearable launched in India

News

Bose Frames AR wearable launched in India
Tata Sky introduces Room TV Service for multi-TV subscribers

News

Tata Sky introduces Room TV Service for multi-TV subscribers
WhatsApp will sue individuals and companies sending too many messages

News

WhatsApp will sue individuals and companies sending too many messages
OnePlus 7 Pro Almond color variant goes on sale today: Price, Specifications

News

OnePlus 7 Pro Almond color variant goes on sale today: Price, Specifications