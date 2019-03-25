Samsung Galaxy M30 with triple rear camera setup goes on sale tomorrow

Samsung Galaxy M30, the triple rear camera smartphone from the Korean giant, will go on sale tomorrow via Amazon India. The smartphone will be available for purchase at 12:00PM IST at a starting price of Rs 14,990 and customers will be able to avail 5 percent instant cashback on SBI Credit Card EMI offers. There is also no cost EMI up to 6 months and total damage protection at Rs 1,199. Jio subscribers will get savings worth Rs 3,110 with the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy M30: Specifications and Price

The Galaxy M30 is the third smartphone in Samsung’s revamped Galaxy M lineup and its USP is the triple rear camera setup. The Galaxy M-series competes directly with Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7 and Realme’s entry-level and mid-range smartphones. The Galaxy M30 is available in two storage variants with the base 4GB RAM variant priced at Rs 14,990 while the 6GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 17,990. At that price, the Galaxy M30 competes with Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro and Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2.

In terms of specifications, the Galaxy M30 features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone features a Infinity U display design similar to other Galaxy M-series and Galaxy A-series smartphones. The Galaxy M30 is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 7904 octa-core CPU coupled with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 First Look

There is triple rear camera setup comprising of 13-megapixel, 5-megapixel and 5-megapixel image sensors. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter and the smartphone runs Android 8.1 Oreo. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and the smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. It comes in black and blue color options.