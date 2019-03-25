comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy M30 with triple rear camera setup goes on sale tomorrow
News

Samsung Galaxy M30 with triple rear camera setup goes on sale tomorrow

News

Samsung Galaxy M30 competes with Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro and it starts at Rs 14,990.

  • Published: March 25, 2019 9:25 AM IST
samsung galaxy m30 launch post

Samsung Galaxy M30, the triple rear camera smartphone from the Korean giant, will go on sale tomorrow via Amazon India. The smartphone will be available for purchase at 12:00PM IST at a starting price of Rs 14,990 and customers will be able to avail 5 percent instant cashback on SBI Credit Card EMI offers. There is also no cost EMI up to 6 months and total damage protection at Rs 1,199. Jio subscribers will get savings worth Rs 3,110 with the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy M30: Specifications and Price

The Galaxy M30 is the third smartphone in Samsung’s revamped Galaxy M lineup and its USP is the triple rear camera setup. The Galaxy M-series competes directly with Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7 and Realme’s entry-level and mid-range smartphones. The Galaxy M30 is available in two storage variants with the base 4GB RAM variant priced at Rs 14,990 while the 6GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 17,990. At that price, the Galaxy M30 competes with Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro and Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2.

Samsung Galaxy A30 review: Modern design, excellent display

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy A30 review: Modern design, excellent display

In terms of specifications, the Galaxy M30 features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone features a Infinity U display design similar to other Galaxy M-series and Galaxy A-series smartphones. The Galaxy M30 is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 7904 octa-core CPU coupled with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 First Look

There is triple rear camera setup comprising of 13-megapixel, 5-megapixel and 5-megapixel image sensors. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter and the smartphone runs Android 8.1 Oreo. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and the smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. It comes in black and blue color options.

  • Published Date: March 25, 2019 9:25 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy M30 with triple rear camera setup goes on sale tomorrow
News
Samsung Galaxy M30 with triple rear camera setup goes on sale tomorrow
Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale: A look at top deals

Deals

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale: A look at top deals

Xiaomi Redmi Go second flash sale today at 2PM

News

Xiaomi Redmi Go second flash sale today at 2PM

ASUS ROG Strix SCAR II GL504 Review

Review

ASUS ROG Strix SCAR II GL504 Review

IPL 2019: How to watch Delhi Daredevils vs Mumbai Indians live online on Hotstar, Reliance JioTV

News

IPL 2019: How to watch Delhi Daredevils vs Mumbai Indians live online on Hotstar, Reliance JioTV

Most Popular

ASUS ROG Strix SCAR II GL504 Review

Easyfone Star Review

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Vivo V15 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A30 Review

Xiaomi teases Mi Notebook Air launch on March 26

Samsung Galaxy M30 with triple rear camera setup goes on sale tomorrow

Xiaomi Redmi Go second flash sale today at 2PM

IPL 2019: How to watch Delhi Daredevils vs Mumbai Indians live online on Hotstar, Reliance JioTV

Xiaomi Redmi Go next sale tomorrow at 2PM on Flipkart: Price, specifications and features

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

Amazon India Fab Phones Fest deals on Redmi Y2, Mi A2, Honor Play and more

Deals

Amazon India Fab Phones Fest deals on Redmi Y2, Mi A2, Honor Play and more
Samsung Galaxy M30 with triple rear camera setup goes on sale tomorrow

News

Samsung Galaxy M30 with triple rear camera setup goes on sale tomorrow
Samsung Galaxy A9, Galaxy A7 available with instant cashback offers: Everything you need to know

News

Samsung Galaxy A9, Galaxy A7 available with instant cashback offers: Everything you need to know
Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Review

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review
5 best smartphone deals of the day

Deals

5 best smartphone deals of the day

हिंदी समाचार

भारत में आज लॉन्च होगा Moto G7 स्मार्टफोन, इन स्पेसिफिकेशंस से है लैस

सैमसंग Galaxy A9 और Galaxy A7 में मिल रहा है पांच हजार रुपये का डिस्काउंट, जानें नई कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza सेल: 2 हजार रुपये तक सस्ते मिल रहे हैं Realme के स्मार्टफोन

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza सेल आज से शुरू: सस्ते में मिल रहे हैं स्मार्टफोन

शाओमी का अफॉर्डेबल स्मार्टफोन Redmi Go आज दूसरी सेल के लिए होगा उपलब्ध, ऐसे मिलेगा 2,200 रुपये का कैशबैक

News

Xiaomi teases Mi Notebook Air launch on March 26
News
Xiaomi teases Mi Notebook Air launch on March 26
Samsung Galaxy M30 with triple rear camera setup goes on sale tomorrow

News

Samsung Galaxy M30 with triple rear camera setup goes on sale tomorrow
Xiaomi Redmi Go second flash sale today at 2PM

News

Xiaomi Redmi Go second flash sale today at 2PM
IPL 2019: How to watch Delhi Daredevils vs Mumbai Indians live online on Hotstar, Reliance JioTV

News

IPL 2019: How to watch Delhi Daredevils vs Mumbai Indians live online on Hotstar, Reliance JioTV
Xiaomi Redmi Go next sale tomorrow at 2PM on Flipkart: Price, specifications and features

News

Xiaomi Redmi Go next sale tomorrow at 2PM on Flipkart: Price, specifications and features