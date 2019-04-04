Samsung Galaxy M30 with triple rear cameras, 5,000mAh battery to go on sale at 12PM today via Amazon India

In India’s highly competitive smartphone market, Samsung is trying to compete with Xiaomi and Realme with the Galaxy M-series. There are three smartphones in the series, and the M30 is its strongest product in the line-up. The Galaxy M30 isn’t readily available to buy, but you can only buy one during the weekly flash sale. The smartphone is going on sale today at 12:00PM, and you will be able to buy it from Amazon India.

Samsung Galaxy M30: Price in India, offers

Samsung is offering the Galaxy M30 in two variants. The base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs 14,990, whereas the other model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 17,990. Talking about offers, No Cost EMI option starting as low as Rs 2,498 per month for a tenure of six months is available.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy M10 & M20 First Look

Samsung Galaxy M30: Specifications and features

The Galaxy M30 features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution of 2340×1080 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is also among the first set of devices from the company to feature the new Infinity U display design. Under the hood is Samsung’s Exynos 7904 SoC, which is an octa-core chipset with two cores clocked at 1.8GHz and six cores clocked at 1.6GHz. The graphics duty is handled by ARM Mali-G71 MP2 graphics processor.

The highlight of Galaxy M30 is the triple camera setup on the back of the device. The triple camera solution involves a 13-megapixel main shooter with f/1.9 aperture paired with a 5-megapixel secondary ultra-wide camera and a third 5-megapixel camera, which acts as the depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel camera at the front capable of recording videos at 1080p. The smartphone has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and runs Android 8.1 Oreo. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and will be available in Blue and Black colors.

At its price point, the Redmi Note 7 Pro, Oppo K1, Realme 2 Pro and Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 are the Galaxy M30’s closest competitors.