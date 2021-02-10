comscore Samsung Galaxy M30s gets One Ui 3.0 based Android 11 update
Samsung Galaxy M30s, M31s get Android 11, revamped UI

Samsung Galaxy One Ui 3.0 based Android 11 update brings Google's latest security patch for February, revamped UI, improved keyboard layout.

Samsung had a bad reputation when it comes to pushing software updates. But this year the South Korean tech giant has turned the tables and is making speedy roll-out even on budget and mid-range devices. The fresh member to receive the latest Android 11 OS upgrade is the Samsung Galaxy M30s smartphone that comes with the in-house Exynos 9611 chipset. Also Read - Reason Behind Why Barcode Scanner app removed from Google Play Store

The latest Android OS update with build number M307FXXU4CUAG (Galaxy M30s), M317FXXU2CUB1 (Galaxy M31s) brings the latest security patch for February. As with usual tradition, users will get all the notable Android 11 features like one-time permissions, chat bubbles, prioritized notifications in the notification shade. Besides, there are some added benefits with Samsung’s custom One UI 3.0 overlay as well like revamped user-interface, enhanced Digital Wellbeing, better interface response, new image categories added to the Dynamic Lock screen, improved keyboard layout with a larger space bar, etc. Samsung has also increased the number of input languages to 370 on Samsung Keyboard. The company notes that users will have to update some apps separately following the One UI 3.0 update. It is worth mentioning that the Android 11 update for the Galaxy M31s has been rolled out for users in Russia and Ukraine. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus: 5 points to note before you buy it

Notably, Samsung has already upgraded its flagship models (Samsung Galaxy S20 series). And a few mid-range devices like Galaxy M31, Galaxy M21, and Galaxy F41 have also received One UI 3.0 Android 11 update last month.
As per Samsung’s Android 11 update roadmap, the Galaxy Fold device is also expected to receive the latest Android OS stable build this month. Also Read - Today's Tech News: Twitter Spaces testing, Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 India launch, and more

To recall, Samsung Galaxy M30s was launched in India back in 2019. While it took Samsung nearly a year to push the software update on its mid-range and budget lineup it’s still a welcoming effort. The Galaxy M30s features a 6.4-inch FHD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display, an Exynos 9611 10nm chipset. It comes with two storage options- 4GB RAM/64GB storage and 6GB of RAM/ 128 native storage. The phone offers a triple camera setup comprising of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and an 8-megapixel 123-degree ultra-wide lens. Upfront, it has a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. The phone bundles Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and USB Type-C port under its connectivity suite. It equips a mammoth-sized 6000mAh battery and supports 15W charging.

Samsung Galaxy M31s was the first smartphone in the Galaxy M series to feature a Super AMOLED Infinity-O display. It features a 6.5-inch FHD+ display, Exynos 9611 chipset, triple rear camera comprising of a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultrawide sensor and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The phone houses a small cutout upfront to accommodate the 32-megapixel selfie camera. It comes in two storage option- 6GB RAM/128GB storage and 8GB RAM/128GB storage. The Galaxy M31s packs a 6000mAh battery and comes with 25W charging, and reverse charging support.

  Published Date: February 10, 2021 9:37 AM IST
  Updated Date: February 10, 2021 10:01 AM IST

