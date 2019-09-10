comscore Samsung Galaxy M30s has shown up on TENAA; Key specs out
  Samsung Galaxy M30s has shown up on TENAA; Key specs out
Samsung Galaxy M30s has shown up on TENAA; Key specs out

Amazon India previously gave out some important specs of the Samsung Galaxy M30s.

  Published: September 10, 2019 4:12 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy M30s TENAA

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy M30s seems to have become official with an appearance on TENAA. Amazon India previously gave out some important specs of the smartphone and confirmed a September 18 launch. And now that list has been updated with these new leaks that seem to provide a complete look at the upcoming smartphone. According to the new TENAA listing, the Samsung Galaxy M30s will feature a 6.4-inch 1080p+ Super AMOLED display. It will come with a 24MP selfie camera inside a teardrop notch.

Samsung Galaxy M30s leak: Features, specifications

Previous leaks revealed all the key features and specifications of the upcoming Galaxy M30s. They include the details of the triple-camera setup at the back. This setup will include a 48-megapixel f/2.0 primary sensor. It will be accompanied by a 5-megapixel f/2.2 sensor, and an 8-megapixel f/2.2 super wide-angle sensor. For selfies and video calling, there will be a 24-megapixel front-facing camera.

Apart from this, the TENAA leak confirms that the Galaxy M30s will feature a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display, and will come in two variants – 4GB RAM+64GB storage, and 6GB RAM+128GB storage. The smartphone will also feature dimensions of 159×75.1×8.99mm and will weigh in at 174 grams.

Samsung Galaxy M30s leak reveals key details ahead of September 18 launch

Samsung Galaxy M30s leak reveals key details ahead of September 18 launch

Under the hood will be an Exynos 9611 SoC. The USP of the device will be a whopping 6,000mAh battery. This smartphone will have an upgrade over the Galaxy M30 with a 18W Fast Charging. The Galaxy M30 featured a 15W Fast Charging. For security, there will be a fingerprint sensor placed at the back. The smartphone will feature a USB Type-C port and will run Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.

A recent report revealed that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M30s will carry a price tag between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000. Like its predecessor, the upcoming device too will be an online exclusive model. Post launch, it will be available via Amazon India.

  Published Date: September 10, 2019 4:12 PM IST

