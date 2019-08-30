Samsung Galaxy M30s images leaked, coming with 48MP camera

After the refreshed Galaxy A30s and Galaxy A50s, Samsung’s next in line mid-year refresh will be the Galaxy M30s. The company will reportedly launch the Samsung Galaxy M30s with an upgraded 48-megapixel primary camera next month. As of now, it is expected that the smartphone will launch in India first, and this would be sometime in mid-September.

We have seen quite a few leaks for the Galaxy M30s already. Adding to the list are the leaked render images of the alleged smartphone, which reveals back gradient design of the phone with triple-rear camera setup. Earlier this week, IANS reported that the smartphone would be priced between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000 in India.

Based on what has leaked so far, the USP of the Galaxy M30s will be the massive 6,000mAh battery. Samsung claims that this is the only device in the smartphone industry with such a huge battery at a competitive price point. The Galaxy M30s will be available on Amazon, as well as the Samsung India website, like other Galaxy M series devices.

Samsung Galaxy M30s leak details

The Samsung Galaxy M30s, with model number SM-M307F, recently passed by Wi-Fi Alliance. The listing was first spotted by SamMobile. Such a certification is a clear indication that a launch is right around the corner. Among the biggest upgrades is reportedly the battery and chipset. The Galaxy M30s is likely to come with a 6,000mAh battery, which is an upgrade over the 5,000mAh unit on the Samsung Galaxy M30.

The upcoming device is also likely to come with an Exynos 9610 chipset under the hood. In comparison, the Galaxy M30 was powered by an Exynos 7904 chipset. Similar to Galaxy M30, the upcoming smartphone too is rumored to come in two storage variants – 64GB+4GB RAM, and 128GB+6GB RAM.

