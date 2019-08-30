comscore Samsung Galaxy M30s images leaked, coming with 48MP camera
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy M30s images leaked ahead of launch, coming with 48MP camera in India
News

Samsung Galaxy M30s images leaked ahead of launch, coming with 48MP camera in India

News

We have seen quite a few leaks for the Galaxy M30s already. Adding to the list are the leaked render images of the alleged smartphone, which reveals back gradient design of the phone with triple-rear camera setup.

  • Published: August 30, 2019 1:22 PM IST
samsung-galaxy-m30s-render-slashleaks

After the refreshed Galaxy A30s and Galaxy A50s, Samsung’s next in line mid-year refresh will be the Galaxy M30s. The company will reportedly launch the Samsung Galaxy M30s with an upgraded 48-megapixel primary camera next month. As of now, it is expected that the smartphone will launch in India first, and this would be sometime in mid-September.

We have seen quite a few leaks for the Galaxy M30s already. Adding to the list are the leaked render images of the alleged smartphone, which reveals back gradient design of the phone with triple-rear camera setup. Earlier this week, IANS reported that the smartphone would be priced between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000 in India.

Samsung Galaxy A91 with 6.67-inch display to launch in India soon

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy A91 with 6.67-inch display to launch in India soon

Based on what has leaked so far, the USP of the Galaxy M30s will be the massive 6,000mAh battery. Samsung claims that this is the only device in the smartphone industry with such a huge battery at a competitive price point. The Galaxy M30s will be available on Amazon, as well as the Samsung India website, like other Galaxy M series devices.

Samsung Galaxy M30s leak details

The Samsung Galaxy M30s, with model number SM-M307F, recently passed by Wi-Fi Alliance. The listing was first spotted by SamMobile. Such a certification is a clear indication that a launch is right around the corner. Among the biggest upgrades is reportedly the battery and chipset. The Galaxy M30s is likely to come with a 6,000mAh battery, which is an upgrade over the 5,000mAh unit on the Samsung Galaxy M30.

Watch Video: Samsung Galaxy M10 & M20 First Look

The upcoming device is also likely to come with an Exynos 9610 chipset under the hood. In comparison, the Galaxy M30 was powered by an Exynos 7904 chipset. Similar to Galaxy M30, the upcoming smartphone too is rumored to come in two storage variants – 64GB+4GB RAM, and 128GB+6GB RAM.

Features Samsung Galaxy M30
Price 14990
Chipset Exynos 7904
OS Android Oreo
Display Super AMOLED-6.4-inch full HD+
Internal Memory 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 13MP + 5MP + 5MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 5,000mAh

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy M30

Samsung Galaxy M30

1

14990

Android Oreo
Exynos 7904
Triple - 13MP + 5MP + 5MP
  • Published Date: August 30, 2019 1:22 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Apple to open its first store in Mumbai, to invest Rs 1,000 crore in retail in India: Report
thumb-img
News
Reliance Jio smart hybrid set-top-box first look is here
thumb-img
News
Oppo Reno 2Z now available on pre-order in India
thumb-img
News
Oppo Reno 2 series launched in India

Editor's Pick

Honor 20S official renders surface online ahead of September 4 launch
News
Honor 20S official renders surface online ahead of September 4 launch
Stranger Things 3: The Game is now out on Android and iOS

Gaming

Stranger Things 3: The Game is now out on Android and iOS

Nokia 2.1 receiving new Android Pie build update in India

News

Nokia 2.1 receiving new Android Pie build update in India

Malicious websites have been trying to hack iPhone for years: Google

News

Malicious websites have been trying to hack iPhone for years: Google

Realme 5 to go on sale again tonight at 8PM

News

Realme 5 to go on sale again tonight at 8PM

Most Popular

Tecno Spark Go First Impressions

Oppo Reno 2Z, Reno 2F First Impressions

Oppo Reno 2 First Impressions

Realme XT First Impressions

Realme 5 Review

Honor 20S official renders surface online ahead of September 4 launch

Nokia 2.1 receiving new Android Pie build update in India

Malicious websites have been trying to hack iPhone for years: Google

Realme 5 to go on sale again tonight at 8PM

Kodak XPRO-series LED Smart TVs with 4K resolution launched

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active Pro 10.1 appear in FCC and Wi-Fi certification

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active Pro 10.1 appear in FCC and Wi-Fi certification
Samsung Galaxy M20, Galaxy M30 update rolling out

News

Samsung Galaxy M20, Galaxy M30 update rolling out
Nokia leads Android smartphone makers with software update

News

Nokia leads Android smartphone makers with software update
Samsung Galaxy M30s images leaked, coming with 48MP camera

News

Samsung Galaxy M30s images leaked, coming with 48MP camera
Samsung Galaxy Fold may launch on September 6

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold may launch on September 6

हिंदी समाचार

Realme 5 Pro स्मार्टफोन 4 सितंबर को सेल पर आएगा

Amazon Fab Phones Fest का आज आखिरी दिन, Xiaomi Mi A3, Galaxy M30 समेत इन सभी स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रही है बेहतरीन डील्स

Infinity by Harman : हरमन ने भारत में लॉन्च किया नया लाइफस्टायल ऑडियो ब्रांड Infinity

Nokia 2.1 को मिलने लगा अगस्त सिक्योरिटी अपडेट, पहले से बदल जाएगा स्मार्टफोन चलाने का एक्सपीरिएंस

Realme 5 स्मार्टफोन को आज रात 8 बजे एक बार फिर खरीदने का मौका, जानें सेल ऑफर्स


News

Honor 20S official renders surface online ahead of September 4 launch
News
Honor 20S official renders surface online ahead of September 4 launch
Nokia 2.1 receiving new Android Pie build update in India

News

Nokia 2.1 receiving new Android Pie build update in India
Malicious websites have been trying to hack iPhone for years: Google

News

Malicious websites have been trying to hack iPhone for years: Google
Realme 5 to go on sale again tonight at 8PM

News

Realme 5 to go on sale again tonight at 8PM
Kodak XPRO-series LED Smart TVs with 4K resolution launched

News

Kodak XPRO-series LED Smart TVs with 4K resolution launched