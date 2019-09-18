comscore Samsung Galaxy M30s India launch set for today: Expected specs, price
Samsung Galaxy M30s India launch set for today: Expected specifications, features, price

The India launch event of the Samsung Galaxy M30s will kick off at 12:00PM. The Galaxy M30s could be priced between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000. The handset will be available for purchase via Amazon India.

  Published: September 18, 2019 9:07 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy M30s

The Samsung Galaxy M30s is all set to make its debut in India today. This budget device will be an updated version of the Galaxy M30, which was launched back in February this year. Samsung has already confirmed a few features of the Galaxy M30s device. It is likely to offer a Super AMOLED display, a whopping 6,000mAh battery, waterdrop notch, triple rear cameras and more. Read on to know more about the Samsung Galaxy M30s phone’s India launch time, expected price, specifications, and availability details.

Samsung Galaxy M30s launch time, expected price, availability

The India launch event of the Samsung Galaxy M30s will kick off at 12:00PM. The handset will be available for purchase via Amazon India. As for the pricing details, the Galaxy M30s could be priced between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000. The original Samsung Galaxy M30 smartphone is currently available for Rs 15,600 via Flipkart. This price is for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant.

Samsung Galaxy M30s features, specifications (expected)

The Android Enterprise listing of the Galaxy M30s revealed that the handset will offer triple-camera setup at the back. This setup will include a 48-megapixel f/2.0 primary sensor. It will be accompanied by a 5-megapixel f/2.2 sensor, and an 8-megapixel f/2.2 super wide-angle sensor. For selfies and video calling, there will be a 24-megapixel camera.

Furthermore, the TENAA listing suggested that the Galaxy M30s will sport a tall 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display. It will come in two variants, including 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, and 6GB RAM+128GB storage. The upcoming Samsung smartphone could also feature dimensions of 159 x 75.1 x 8.99mm and will weigh in at 174 grams.

It is expected to be powered by Exynos 9611 SoC under the hood. One of the biggest highlights of the handset is the 6,000mAh battery. This smartphone will have an upgrade over the Galaxy M30 with a 18W Fast Charging tech. The Galaxy M30 offered a 15W Fast Charging. For security, there will be a fingerprint sensor placed at the back. It will feature a USB Type-C port and will run Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.

