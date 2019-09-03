Samsung Galaxy M30s launching on September 18 on Amazon India

After the refreshed Galaxy A30s and Galaxy A50s, Samsung will now launch the Galaxy M30s on September 18. The smartphone is likely to get a few upgrades over the existing Galaxy M30. Samsung has been teasing the smartphone with massive 6,000mAh battery and triple-rear camera with a 48-megapixel sensor.

The mid-year refresh Samsung Galaxy M30s has been listed by the company on its e-commerce partner Amazon India. The company is likely to sell it through Samsung online e-store as well, like other Galaxy M series devices. We have seen quite a few leaks for the Galaxy M30s already. A recent image render leak revealed the back design of the alleged smartphone. It showcased gradient back design with triple-rear camera setup, which is different from predecessor. Earlier last week, IANS reported that the smartphone would be priced between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000 in India.

Samsung Galaxy M30s specifications (expected)

The smartphone was recently spotted on the Android Enterprise listing. It noted that the Samsung Galaxy M30s will come with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display, which will have Infinity-U shape notch like Galaxy M30. It also revealed 4GB of RAM, 64GB and 128GB inbuilt storage variants, and that the phone would run Android 9.0 Pie. Additionally, thanks to the GeekBench listing, we can say, the M30s will include all-new Exynos 9611 instead of Exynos 9610. Previously, the Samsung Galaxy M30s with model number SM-M307F got listed on Wi-Fi Alliance.

Looking at the previous generation Galaxy M30, the upcoming smartphone might also come in two storage variants – 64GB+4GB RAM, and 128GB+4GB RAM. A recent leak gave us a glimpse at what the upcoming device could look like.

Features Samsung Galaxy M30 Price 14990 Chipset Exynos 7904 OS Android Oreo Display Super AMOLED-6.4-inch full HD+ Internal Memory 4GB RAM with 64GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 13MP + 5MP + 5MP Front Camera 16MP Battery 5,000mAh

