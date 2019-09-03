comscore Samsung Galaxy M30s launching on September 18 on Amazon India
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy M30s launching on September 18 on Amazon India
News

Samsung Galaxy M30s launching on September 18 on Amazon India

News

The mid-year refresh Samsung Galaxy M30s has been listed by the company on its e-commerce partner Amazon India. The company is likely to sell it through Samsung online e-store as well, like other Galaxy M series devices.

  • Published: September 3, 2019 8:52 AM IST
samsung-galaxy-m30s-amazon-india-launch-date

After the refreshed Galaxy A30s and Galaxy A50s, Samsung will now launch the Galaxy M30s on September 18. The smartphone is likely to get a few upgrades over the existing Galaxy M30. Samsung has been teasing the smartphone with massive 6,000mAh battery and triple-rear camera with a 48-megapixel sensor.

The mid-year refresh Samsung Galaxy M30s has been listed by the company on its e-commerce partner Amazon India. The company is likely to sell it through Samsung online e-store as well, like other Galaxy M series devices. We have seen quite a few leaks for the Galaxy M30s already. A recent image render leak revealed the back design of the alleged smartphone. It showcased gradient back design with triple-rear camera setup, which is different from predecessor. Earlier last week, IANS reported that the smartphone would be priced between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000 in India.

Smartphones with 4,000mAh battery and above to buy in India

Also Read

Smartphones with 4,000mAh battery and above to buy in India

Samsung Galaxy M30s specifications (expected)

The smartphone was recently spotted on the Android Enterprise listing. It noted that the Samsung Galaxy M30s will come with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display, which will have Infinity-U shape notch like Galaxy M30. It also revealed 4GB of RAM, 64GB and 128GB inbuilt storage variants, and that the phone would run Android 9.0 Pie. Additionally, thanks to the GeekBench listing, we can say, the M30s will include all-new Exynos 9611 instead of Exynos 9610. Previously, the Samsung Galaxy M30s with model number SM-M307F got listed on Wi-Fi Alliance.

Watch Video: Samsung Galaxy M10 & M20 First Look

Looking at the previous generation Galaxy M30, the upcoming smartphone might also come in two storage variants – 64GB+4GB RAM, and 128GB+4GB RAM. A recent leak gave us a glimpse at what the upcoming device could look like.

Features Samsung Galaxy M30
Price 14990
Chipset Exynos 7904
OS Android Oreo
Display Super AMOLED-6.4-inch full HD+
Internal Memory 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 13MP + 5MP + 5MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 5,000mAh

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy M30

Samsung Galaxy M30

1

14990

Android Oreo
Exynos 7904
Triple - 13MP + 5MP + 5MP
  • Published Date: September 3, 2019 8:52 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Vivo Y15, Vivo Y17 receive price cut on Amazon.in, Flipkart
Deals
Vivo Y15, Vivo Y17 receive price cut on Amazon.in, Flipkart
OnePlus Zen Mode app now available on Google Play Store

News

OnePlus Zen Mode app now available on Google Play Store

Oppo A9 2020 key specificatins teased officially

News

Oppo A9 2020 key specificatins teased officially

Huawei teases FreeBuds update with Kirin chipset at IFA 2019

News

Huawei teases FreeBuds update with Kirin chipset at IFA 2019

Cheaper Samsung Galaxy Fold reportedly in the works

News

Cheaper Samsung Galaxy Fold reportedly in the works

Most Popular

Realme 5 Pro Review

Xiaomi Mi A3 Review

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Review

Tecno Spark Go First Impressions

Oppo Reno 2Z, Reno 2F First Impressions

OnePlus Zen Mode app now available on Google Play Store

Oppo A9 2020 key specificatins teased officially

Huawei teases FreeBuds update with Kirin chipset at IFA 2019

Cheaper Samsung Galaxy Fold reportedly in the works

Here's the first look of Amazon Prime's 'The Family Man' shot using a OnePlus phone

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Cheaper Samsung Galaxy Fold reportedly in the works

News

Cheaper Samsung Galaxy Fold reportedly in the works
Android 10 for Google Pixel phones could roll out starting today

News

Android 10 for Google Pixel phones could roll out starting today
OnePlus TV key specifications confirmed via Amazon India

News

OnePlus TV key specifications confirmed via Amazon India
Samsung Galaxy S11 series could feature up to 1TB internal storage

News

Samsung Galaxy S11 series could feature up to 1TB internal storage
OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro get new Android Q beta update ahead of the final release

News

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro get new Android Q beta update ahead of the final release

हिंदी समाचार

Motorola One Zoom बेंचमार्किंग बेवसाइट Geekbench पर लिस्ट हुआ, मेजर स्पेसिफिकेशंस सामने आईं

Gionee जल्द करेगा वापसी, Gionee M11 और Gionee M11s स्मार्टफोन को लॉन्च करेगी कंपनी

Vivo ने iQOO Pro 5G स्मार्टफोन की 4 घंटे में 2 लाख से ज्यादा यूनिट्स बेची

Flipstar sale का आज आखिरी दिन : OPPO F3 समेत TV और लैपटॉप मिल रहा है अट्रैक्टिव डिस्काउंट

OnePlus TV की स्पेसिफिकेशंस लॉन्च से पहले Amazon India पर हुई कंफर्म


News

OnePlus Zen Mode app now available on Google Play Store
News
OnePlus Zen Mode app now available on Google Play Store
Oppo A9 2020 key specificatins teased officially

News

Oppo A9 2020 key specificatins teased officially
Huawei teases FreeBuds update with Kirin chipset at IFA 2019

News

Huawei teases FreeBuds update with Kirin chipset at IFA 2019
Cheaper Samsung Galaxy Fold reportedly in the works

News

Cheaper Samsung Galaxy Fold reportedly in the works
Here's the first look of Amazon Prime's 'The Family Man' shot using a OnePlus phone

News

Here's the first look of Amazon Prime's 'The Family Man' shot using a OnePlus phone