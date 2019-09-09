It’s confirmed that the Samsung Galaxy M30s will launch in India on September 18. As we inch closer to the date, there’s no stopping the leaks around the upcoming Samsung smartphone. The latest Samsung Galaxy M30s leak leaves very little to the imagination.

Samsung Galaxy M30s leak: Features, specifications

Tipster Ishan Agarwal has revealed all the key features and specifications of the upcoming Galaxy M30s. They include the details of the triple-camera setup at the back. This setup will include a 48-megapixel f/2.0 primary sensor. It will be accompanied by a 5-megapixel f/2.2 sensor, and an 8-megapixel f/2.2 super wide-angle sensor. For selfies and video calling, there will be a 24-megapixel front-facing camera.

Apart from this, the Galaxy M30s will feature a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display, and will come in two variants – 4GB RAM+64GB storage, and 6GB RAM+128GB storage. The smartphone will also feature dimensions of 159×75.1×8.99mm and will weigh in at 174 grams.

Under the hood will be an Exynos 9611 SoC. The USP of the device will be a whopping 6,000mAh battery. For security, there will be a fingerprint sensor placed at the back. The smartphone will feature a USB Type-C port and will run Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.

A recent report revealed that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M30s will carry a price tag between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000. Like its predecessor, the upcoming device too will be an online exclusive model. Post launch, it will be available via Amazon India.

Features Samsung Galaxy M30 Price 14990 Chipset Exynos 7904 OS Android Oreo Display Super AMOLED-6.4-inch full HD+ Internal Memory 4GB RAM with 64GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 13MP + 5MP + 5MP Front Camera 16MP Battery 5,000mAh

