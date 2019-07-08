Samsung Galaxy M30s leaked live images dual cameras and more

The Samsung Galaxy M30 was launched earlier this year with triple rear cameras, 5,000mAh battery and more. Now, Samsung is reportedly gearing up to launch the Galaxy M30s smartphone in India. We have already come across leaked benchmarks, and now live photos of pre-production units of Samsung Galaxy M30s have surfaced online.

Samsung Galaxy M30s design details

Shared by 91Mobiles, the photos reveal key details of the smartphone. The Galaxy M30s comes with a polycarbonate back with glossy finish. At the back, a cut out for fingerprint scanner can also be seen. Interestingly, there seems to be a small change in the camera department.

The module on the Galaxy M30s looks slightly smaller and wider compared to the Galaxy 30. Due to this, 91Mobile report speculates that the new smartphone could come with a dual rear camera instead of triple. Here, the primary sensor could be a high-resolution one, and the secondary could be a telephoto or ultra-wide-angle lens. The leaked live images also show the bottom with USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack and a speaker grille. The smartphone could be offered in two colors – Black and Blue.

Samsung Galaxy M30s expected specifications

The Galaxy M30s could come with the same 6.4-inch display, but slightly upgraded chipset. The Galaxy M30 comes with an Exynos 7904 SoC whereas the Galaxy M30s is likely to come with Exynos 9610 SoC. It is also likely to feature 4GB of RAM and run Android 9 Pue with One UI skin on top. The M30s will feature a triple slot – allowing you to have two microSIM cards and a dedicated slot for microSD card.

There is no word on the price or launch date. However, reports indicate that Samsung may announce the smartphone sometime in August.

