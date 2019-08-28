comscore Samsung Galaxy M30s leak hints at 6,000mAh battery, and more
Samsung Galaxy M30s price leaked; to launch between Rs 15,000-20,000

Samsung hasn't officially revealed anything. But the Galaxy M30s is widely expected to be launched in India sometime next month. Here's a look at everything we know about the Samsung Galaxy M30s.

  Published: August 28, 2019 3:20 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy M30 (7)

Samsung Galaxy M30s is set to make its India debut next month. As the name suggests, this will be a new and improved variant of the Galaxy M30. Ahead of the launch, the price range of the upcoming smartphone has leaked. IANS quotes industry sources claiming that the Galaxy M30s will launch with a price tag between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000.

Samsung Galaxy M30s leak

Based on what has leaked so far, the USP of the Galaxy M30s will be the massive 6,000mAh battery. Samsung claims that this is the only device in the smartphone industry with such a huge battery at a competitive price point. The company also reveals that the Samsung Galaxy M30s will be available via Amazon India like the rest of the Galaxy M smartphones.

The upcoming smartphone is also likely to come with a triple-camera setup at the back. The highlight of this setup will be a 48-megapixel primary sensor. The other two sensors will be an ultra wide-angle lens and a depth sensor.

The report further claims that the Samsung Galaxy M30s will feature a new Exynos chipset under the hood. This is likely to be a chipset not seen in the Galaxy M series so far. It could very well be the Exynos 9610 SoC, which powers the Galaxy A50. This Samsung-made chipset comes with four A73 cores instead of two and a superior GPU. Similar to Galaxy M30, the upcoming smartphone is also rumored to come in two storage variants – 64GB+4GB RAM, and 128GB+6GB RAM.

IANS further claims that Samsung is planning on introducing two Galaxy M-devices. These will launch ahead of the festive season. Apart from the Samsung Galaxy M30s, the company is also likely to launch the Galaxy M10s.

Samsung has sold over 2 million Galaxy M smartphones in India. These new devices appear to be Samsung India’s big bet at a time when nearly 40 percent of smartphones sales are online. Samsung’s Galaxy M-series in India so far includes the M10, M20, M30, and the M40.

Features Samsung Galaxy M30
Price 14990
Chipset Exynos 7904
OS Android Oreo
Display Super AMOLED-6.4-inch full HD+
Internal Memory 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 13MP + 5MP + 5MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 5,000mAh

With Inputs from IANS

  Published Date: August 28, 2019 3:20 PM IST

