Galaxy M30s update rolling out to Samsung users in India
  • Samsung Galaxy M30s receives March 2020 security patch update
Samsung Galaxy M30s receives March 2020 security patch update

The latest Samsung Galaxy M30s update includes some bug fixes, security enhancements with March 2020 Android security patch.

  Published: March 3, 2020 9:18 AM IST
While Samsung hasn’t rolled out the Android 10 update for Galaxy M30s, the brand is at least releasing the latest security patches. The smartphone is now receiving the latest month security update from Samsung.

The latest Galaxy M30s software update adds March 2020 security patch. This is the fourth Samsung phone to be getting the March security patch. Since, phones like Samsung Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S10e, have already received the update. It is worth noting that this Galaxy M30s update is being rolled out only for users based in India.

The new update bumps up the software version to M307FXXS2ATB3 and is about 119MB in OTA firmware size, Sammobile reports. Users will get a push notification to download the update. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to the Settings menu -> About Phone -> Software updates.

Samsung hasn’t released the changelog for the update, so it is unclear what exploits the March 2020 security patch primarily fixes on the device. But it could likely include some previously reported bug fixes, security enhancements with March 2020 Android security patch.

Samsung Galaxy M30s features, specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M30s made its debut back in September 2019. The smartphone flaunts a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ (1080×2340 pixels) resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a triple-camera setup at the back. That includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor for portrait mode.

The Galaxy M30s has an Exynos 9611 SoC paired with a Mali-G72 MP3 GPU. It packs a 6,000-mAh battery with 15W fast charging. In connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE, and USB Type-C port for charging. The Samsung Galaxy M30s is currently selling for Rs 12,999, and you can get it via Amazon.

  Published Date: March 3, 2020 9:18 AM IST

