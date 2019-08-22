comscore Samsung Galaxy M30s leak: Expected prices, features, specs
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy M30s spotted online yet again ahead of official launch
News

Samsung Galaxy M30s spotted online yet again ahead of official launch

News

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy M30s will be an iterative upgrade over the Galaxy M30 that launched in February this year. There is however no word on when Samsung plans to launch the Galaxy M30s.

  • Published: August 22, 2019 11:55 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy M30 (9)

It’s no secret that Samsung is working on iterative updates to its refreshed Galaxy A-series and the Galaxy M-series. Recently, it launched the Galaxy A10s. Now it seems to be gearing up to launch a couple of other devices, including the Galaxy M30s. A new Samsung Galaxy M30s leak hints at an imminent launch.

Samsung Galaxy M30s leak details

The Samsung Galaxy M30s, with model number SM-M307F, recently passed by Wi-Fi Alliance. The listing was first spotted by SamMobile. Such a certification is a clear indication that a launch is right around the corner. The listing doesn’t reveal anything new. But we already have a fair idea on what to expect courtesy of previous leaks.

Leaked features, specifications

The Galaxy M30s is said to be coming with better hardware and newer software when compared to the Galaxy M30. Samsung launched the original device back in February earlier this year.

Among the biggest upgrades is reportedly the battery and chipset. The Galaxy M30s is likely to come with a 6,000mAh battery, which is an upgrade over the 5,000mAh unit on the Samsung Galaxy M30. The upcoming device is also likely to come with an Exynos 9610 chipset under the hood. In comparison, the Galaxy M30 was powered by an Exynos 7904 chipset.

There are also speculations about the Samsung Galaxy M30s boasting better cameras, but details are scarce. Similar to Galaxy M30, the upcoming smartphone too is rumored to come in two storage variants – 64GB+4GB RAM, and 128GB+6GB RAM. A recent leak gave us a glimpse at what the upcoming device could look like.

An alleged live image of the Galaxy M30s showed off a glossy back panel with a slightly tweaked camera housing. Going by the module, there are speculations that the upcoming device could come with a dual-camera setup instead of a triple-camera setup. This new setup could include a high-resolution primary camera and a telephoto secondary lens.

Samsung Galaxy M30 prices in India, features, specifications

Features Samsung Galaxy M30
Price 14990
Chipset Exynos 7904
OS Android Oreo
Display Super AMOLED-6.4-inch full HD+
Internal Memory 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 13MP + 5MP + 5MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 5,000mAh

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy M30

Samsung Galaxy M30

1

14990

Android Oreo
Exynos 7904
Triple - 13MP + 5MP + 5MP
  • Published Date: August 22, 2019 11:55 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Apple may unveil iPhone 11 on September 10; hidden hint in iOS 13 Beta
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi A3 to be available on Amazon India exclusively; official launch on August 21
thumb-img
News
Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro to launch in India first, by end of this month
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ India price, pre-booking offers

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Mi A3 will be among first smartphones to get Android Q
News
Xiaomi Mi A3 will be among first smartphones to get Android Q
PUBG update 4.2 out with dynamic weather, destructible objects

Gaming

PUBG update 4.2 out with dynamic weather, destructible objects

Airtel Premium broadband plan ships with 1000GB extra data: All you need to know

News

Airtel Premium broadband plan ships with 1000GB extra data: All you need to know

Flipkart Vu TV Days Sale: Interesting deals, discounts, and offers

Deals

Flipkart Vu TV Days Sale: Interesting deals, discounts, and offers

Asus Zenfone 6 update rolling out

News

Asus Zenfone 6 update rolling out

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi A3 first impressions

Realme 5 Hands-on and First Impressions

Realme 5 Pro First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Review

Samsung Galaxy M30s spotted online yet again

Tata Sky set-top-box and Binge bundle offer detailed

Xiaomi Mi A3 will be among first smartphones to get Android Q

Airtel Premium broadband plan ships with 1000GB extra data: All you need to know

Asus Zenfone 6 update rolling out

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Tata Sky Binge vs Amazon Fire TV Stick: Compared

Shoot on iPhone: Mobile filmmaking is now a course you can take

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M30s spotted online yet again

News

Samsung Galaxy M30s spotted online yet again
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 vs Huawei P30 Pro vs Google Pixel 3 XL

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 vs Huawei P30 Pro vs Google Pixel 3 XL
Realme 5 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Vivo Z1 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy M30

News

Realme 5 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Vivo Z1 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy M30
Samsung Blue Fest 2019: Check out top deals

Deals

Samsung Blue Fest 2019: Check out top deals
Realme 5 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S vs Samsung Galaxy M20

News

Realme 5 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S vs Samsung Galaxy M20

हिंदी समाचार

WhatsApp की इन टॉप 3 Tricks और Tips को क्या जानते हैं आप?

ZB-Rocker Thunder Plus Reveiw: एक परफेक्ट एंटरटेनमेंट पार्टी स्पीकर

Airtel ने अपने ब्रॉडबेंड प्लान के साथ मिलने वाले एडिशनल डाटा ऑफर में किये बदलाव

BSNL PV-49 प्रीपेड रिचार्ज 180 दिनों की वैलिडिटी और 1GB डाटा के साथ लॉन्च

HTC Wildfire X स्मार्टफोन आज दोपहर 12 बजे सेल के लिए होगा उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और सेल ऑफर्स

News

Samsung Galaxy M30s spotted online yet again
News
Samsung Galaxy M30s spotted online yet again
Tata Sky set-top-box and Binge bundle offer detailed

News

Tata Sky set-top-box and Binge bundle offer detailed
Xiaomi Mi A3 will be among first smartphones to get Android Q

News

Xiaomi Mi A3 will be among first smartphones to get Android Q
Airtel Premium broadband plan ships with 1000GB extra data: All you need to know

News

Airtel Premium broadband plan ships with 1000GB extra data: All you need to know
Asus Zenfone 6 update rolling out

News

Asus Zenfone 6 update rolling out