It’s no secret that Samsung is working on iterative updates to its refreshed Galaxy A-series and the Galaxy M-series. Recently, it launched the Galaxy A10s. Now it seems to be gearing up to launch a couple of other devices, including the Galaxy M30s. A new Samsung Galaxy M30s leak hints at an imminent launch.

Samsung Galaxy M30s leak details

The Samsung Galaxy M30s, with model number SM-M307F, recently passed by Wi-Fi Alliance. The listing was first spotted by SamMobile. Such a certification is a clear indication that a launch is right around the corner. The listing doesn’t reveal anything new. But we already have a fair idea on what to expect courtesy of previous leaks.

Leaked features, specifications

The Galaxy M30s is said to be coming with better hardware and newer software when compared to the Galaxy M30. Samsung launched the original device back in February earlier this year.

Among the biggest upgrades is reportedly the battery and chipset. The Galaxy M30s is likely to come with a 6,000mAh battery, which is an upgrade over the 5,000mAh unit on the Samsung Galaxy M30. The upcoming device is also likely to come with an Exynos 9610 chipset under the hood. In comparison, the Galaxy M30 was powered by an Exynos 7904 chipset.

There are also speculations about the Samsung Galaxy M30s boasting better cameras, but details are scarce. Similar to Galaxy M30, the upcoming smartphone too is rumored to come in two storage variants – 64GB+4GB RAM, and 128GB+6GB RAM. A recent leak gave us a glimpse at what the upcoming device could look like.

An alleged live image of the Galaxy M30s showed off a glossy back panel with a slightly tweaked camera housing. Going by the module, there are speculations that the upcoming device could come with a dual-camera setup instead of a triple-camera setup. This new setup could include a high-resolution primary camera and a telephoto secondary lens.

Samsung Galaxy M30 prices in India, features, specifications

Features Samsung Galaxy M30 Price 14990 Chipset Exynos 7904 OS Android Oreo Display Super AMOLED-6.4-inch full HD+ Internal Memory 4GB RAM with 64GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 13MP + 5MP + 5MP Front Camera 16MP Battery 5,000mAh

