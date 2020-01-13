Samsung Galaxy M30s has become one of the popular smartphones in the sub-Rs 15,000 price segment. One of the USP of the smartphone is the 6,000mAh battery, which is the largest in this segment. The budget device is now set to get Android 10 update sooner than later. The smartphone will get Samsung One UI 2.0 as an over-the-air update based on Android 10. The update seems to have been certified, suggesting the roll out will happen real soon.

The Korean smartphone maker has been pushing out updates at a faster pace that previously promised as part of road map. The last update road map released by the company has claimed that Galaxy M30s will get the update in India and China in May 2020. However, it seems the update will arrive much sooner than the timeline proposed initially by the company. The Galaxy M30s won’t be the only device from Samsung to get Android 10 update ahead of its proposed road map.

For example, the Galaxy M20 and the Galaxy M30 were scheduled to get Android 10 update in January 2020. But the devices actually got their OTA update in India in December. The release of Android 10 update for these devices suggested that Samsung is running ahead of its planned road map. A new document from the WiFi Alliance, spotted by Nashville Chatter, shows a device certified with Android 10 on board. The document is related to the device with model number SM-M307F and DS versions.

It also mentions the firmware version of M307F.001. The important takeaway being that WiFi certification hints an imminent release of the device or an OTA update. This should mean that Galaxy M30s might get One UI 2.0 update based on Android 10 as early as this month. To recall, the Galaxy M30s features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display, Exynos 9611 SoC, 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage. There is a 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. It runs Android Pie and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.