Samsung Galaxy M30s to launch with 48MP camera in India next month: Report

Keeping up with the trend, Galaxy M30s will house a powerful triple rear camera system with 48-megapixel primary sensor, taking big on Xiaomi K20 Pro, Mi A3 and Realme 5 Pro.

  Published: August 24, 2019 2:48 PM IST
Riding on the success of its online-exclusive Galaxy M series, Samsung India is all set to launch Galaxy M30s with 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup in India mid-September. The Galaxy M30s will be powered by the new Exynos processor – not seen on the four Galaxy M series smartphones launched so far, industry sources told IANS on Saturday.

Keeping up with the trend, Galaxy M30s will house a powerful triple rear camera system with 48-megapixel primary sensor, sources added, taking big on Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro, Mi A3 and Realme 5 Pro – all latest rival devices with 48-megapixel rear camera system. Another key highlight of the new Galaxy M30s will be an industry-first battery.

Samsung has gone for industry-leading battery capacity for the new smartphone. Galaxy M30s will also support fast charging,” sources told IANS.

Galaxy M series, Samsung’s exclusive range of online smartphones, was launched earlier this year and has seen a great adoption in the mid-range price segment. The Galaxy M30s will be Samsung’s key online offering during the festive season.

Earlier this week, Samsung globally unveiled the new Galaxy A30s and Galaxy A50s smartphones. Successors to the Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50, the new smartphones come with triple rear cameras, 4,000mAh battery with fast charging and more. Both smartphones also come with in-display fingerprint scanners.

Samsung Galaxy M30s leaked specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M30s, with model number SM-M307F, recently passed by Wi-Fi Alliance. The listing was first spotted by SamMobile. Such a certification is a clear indication that a launch is right around the corner. Among the biggest upgrades is reportedly the battery and chipset. The Galaxy M30s is likely to come with a 6,000mAh battery, which is an upgrade over the 5,000mAh unit on the Samsung Galaxy M30.

Watch Video: Samsung Galaxy M10 & M20 First Look

The upcoming device is also likely to come with an Exynos 9610 chipset under the hood. In comparison, the Galaxy M30 was powered by an Exynos 7904 chipset. Similar to Galaxy M30, the upcoming smartphone too is rumored to come in two storage variants – 64GB+4GB RAM, and 128GB+6GB RAM. A recent leak gave us a glimpse at what the upcoming device could look like.

Written with inputs from IANS

