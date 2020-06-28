comscore Samsung Galaxy M30s gets June 2020 security patch | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy M30s update rolling out with June 2020 security patch
News

Samsung Galaxy M30s update rolling out with June 2020 security patch

News

The company's patch notes also address 29 Samsung Vulnerabilities and Exposures with the June security update.

  • Updated: June 28, 2020 3:33 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy M30s (1)

Samsung seems to be rolling out a new software update for its Galaxy M30s devices. The latest update brings the June 2020 Android security patch to the device along with several security bug fixes for known issues. The company recently released the same update for the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite as well. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition to reportedly launch in October

The Galaxy M30s June 2020 Android security update carries the software Build version M307FXXS3BTF3, and its firmware size is about 4.0 GB. However, the build version and size may vary depending on the region. The new software update runs the Android 10 OS-based on the company’s OneUI 2.0 custom skin. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 update comes with camera improvements and July 2020 Android security patch

Watch: Speaking with BGR India: Rohit Chadda, CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group

As per the changelog, the June 2020 security update primarily fixes a host of vulnerabilities. It fixes an arbitrary code within the context of Kernel components, among other exploits. Moreover, the company’s patch notes also address 29 Samsung Vulnerabilities and Exposures. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite available with Rs 4,000 discount offer: Price in India, specs, other offers

The Samsung Galaxy M30s OTA update is currently available for users based in Thailand, Cambodia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Vietnam. However, it will be available in other regions soon, GetDroidTips report. Users will get a notification to download the update. Alternatively, it can also be checked in the settings menu section of the device.

Samsung Galaxy M30s specifications and features

The Samsung Galaxy M30s made its debut back in October last year. The smartphone flaunts a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen with Full HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a triple-camera setup at the back, including a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

TikTok will stop monitoring everything you type after iOS 14; offers a clarification

Also Read

TikTok will stop monitoring everything you type after iOS 14; offers a clarification

At the front, the Samsung Galaxy M30s sports a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The device has an Exynos 9611 SoC and Mali-G72 MP3 GPU. It also packs a massive 6,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. In connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 28, 2020 3:29 PM IST
  • Updated Date: June 28, 2020 3:33 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy M30s

Samsung Galaxy M30s

14999

Android 9 Pie with OneUI
Exynos 9611
Triple - 48MP+5MP+8MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

A Redmi Note 9 5G with Snapdragon 765G hinted
News
A Redmi Note 9 5G with Snapdragon 765G hinted
Jabra Elite Active 75t Review

Review

Jabra Elite Active 75t Review

Samsung Galaxy M30s gets 2020 security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy M30s gets 2020 security patch

Sony starts PlayStation 4 bug bounty program: Check details, prize money and more

News

Sony starts PlayStation 4 bug bounty program: Check details, prize money and more

Xiaomi Redmi 9A will feature MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, and more

News

Xiaomi Redmi 9A will feature MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, and more

Most Popular

Jabra Elite Active 75t Review

Realme X3 SuperZoom First Impressions

Realme Buds Q Review

Samsung Galaxy M21 Review

Amazfit Stratos 3 Review

Xiaomi MIUI 12 China stable versions out for Redmi K20 Pro, K20, and K30 series

A Redmi Note 9 5G with Snapdragon 765G hinted

Samsung Galaxy M30s gets 2020 security patch

Xiaomi Redmi 9A will feature MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, and more

Qualcomm could launch Snapdragon 865 Plus in July

Speaking with BGR India: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda

Xiaomi Mi TV prepares for new competition in India

Apple WWDC 2020: Livestream and what to expect

Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO

Related Topics

Related Stories

Jabra Elite Active 75t Review

Review

Jabra Elite Active 75t Review
Samsung Galaxy M30s gets 2020 security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy M30s gets 2020 security patch
Qualcomm could launch Snapdragon 865 Plus in July

News

Qualcomm could launch Snapdragon 865 Plus in July
Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition to reportedly launch in October

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition to reportedly launch in October
Samsung Galaxy S20 update comes with camera improvements and more

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 update comes with camera improvements and more

हिंदी समाचार

Redmi 9A स्मार्टफोन इन स्पेसिफिकेशन्स के साथ हो सकता है लॉन्च

Honor 10X Max 5G स्मार्टफोन इस तारीख को होगा लॉन्च, बेंचमार्क पर आया नजर

जोमैटो के कर्मचारियों ने जलाई कंपनी की टीशर्ट, कंपनी में चीनी निवेश का किया विरोध

रियलमी ने महंगे किए यह स्मार्टफोन, जानिए किसकी कीमत कितनी बढ़ी

BSNL, Airtel और Jio के ये है नए रिचार्ज प्लान, देखिए पूरी लिस्ट

Latest Videos

Speaking with BGR India: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda

Features

Speaking with BGR India: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda
Oppo Find X2, Motorola Fusion Plus, ROG Phone III, Jio Platforms and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Oppo Find X2, Motorola Fusion Plus, ROG Phone III, Jio Platforms and more: Weekly News Roundup
Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Features

Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look
Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO

Features

Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO

News

Xiaomi MIUI 12 China stable versions out for Redmi K20 Pro, K20, and K30 series
News
Xiaomi MIUI 12 China stable versions out for Redmi K20 Pro, K20, and K30 series
A Redmi Note 9 5G with Snapdragon 765G hinted

News

A Redmi Note 9 5G with Snapdragon 765G hinted
Samsung Galaxy M30s gets 2020 security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy M30s gets 2020 security patch
Xiaomi Redmi 9A will feature MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, and more

News

Xiaomi Redmi 9A will feature MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, and more
Qualcomm could launch Snapdragon 865 Plus in July

News

Qualcomm could launch Snapdragon 865 Plus in July

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

16,999

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,499

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers