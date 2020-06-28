Samsung seems to be rolling out a new software update for its Galaxy M30s devices. The latest update brings the June 2020 Android security patch to the device along with several security bug fixes for known issues. The company recently released the same update for the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite as well. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition to reportedly launch in October

The Galaxy M30s June 2020 Android security update carries the software Build version M307FXXS3BTF3, and its firmware size is about 4.0 GB. However, the build version and size may vary depending on the region. The new software update runs the Android 10 OS-based on the company’s OneUI 2.0 custom skin. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 update comes with camera improvements and July 2020 Android security patch

As per the changelog, the June 2020 security update primarily fixes a host of vulnerabilities. It fixes an arbitrary code within the context of Kernel components, among other exploits. Moreover, the company’s patch notes also address 29 Samsung Vulnerabilities and Exposures. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite available with Rs 4,000 discount offer: Price in India, specs, other offers

The Samsung Galaxy M30s OTA update is currently available for users based in Thailand, Cambodia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Vietnam. However, it will be available in other regions soon, GetDroidTips report. Users will get a notification to download the update. Alternatively, it can also be checked in the settings menu section of the device.

Samsung Galaxy M30s specifications and features

The Samsung Galaxy M30s made its debut back in October last year. The smartphone flaunts a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen with Full HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a triple-camera setup at the back, including a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

At the front, the Samsung Galaxy M30s sports a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The device has an Exynos 9611 SoC and Mali-G72 MP3 GPU. It also packs a massive 6,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. In connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

