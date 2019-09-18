Samsung Galaxy M30s vs Galaxy M30: Everything different

Smartphone giant Samsung has just launched its latest Galaxy M series smartphone in the market. As part of the announcement, the company launched its Samsung Galaxy M30s smartphone. As previously noted, the company has priced the smartphone starting at Rs 13,999. The top of the line device is priced at Rs 16,999 and features 6GB RAM with 64GB internal storage. Interested buyers can head to Amazon India or Samsung Online store on September 29, 2019, to make the purchase. Given the name, Galaxy M30s serves at the mid-year upgrade for the Galaxy M30. Given this difference and the sheer number of Galaxy M series devices, this is the right time for a comparison.

Samsung Galaxy M30s vs Galaxy M30: Chipset, RAM, and storage

The primary change that Samsung has done in the Galaxy M30s has to be the new processor. Instead of using 14nm fabrication process-based Exynos 7904 SoC, the company has added 10nm fabrication process-based Exynos 9611 SoC. The Exynos 9611 SoC comes with an Octa-core CPU clocked at up to 2.3GHz and Mali-G72 MP3 GPU. Samsung will offer similar RAM and storage combinations for the Galaxy M30s as they offered for the Galaxy M30. This includes a base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage and top-end model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Similar to the outgoing model, Galaxy M30s also features a dedicated microSD card slot for expandable storage.

Galaxy M30s camera specifications

Moving to the camera section, Samsung has done some major upgrades to the rear camera setup. As per the announcement, M30s comes with a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor with an upgraded 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens. In contrast, the M30 features a 13-megapixel primary camera sensor with a 5-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens. M30s also allows users to capture video at 4K resolution and 30fps.

Upgraded battery with better pricing

The third major change that we saw in the Galaxy M30s is the 6,000mAh Lithium Polymer battery. This is an increase of 1,000mAh from the 5,000mAh battery in the Galaxy M30. Similar to the past device, the M30s also support 15W fast charging technology. Rest of the specifications are similar on both the devices. Both the devices are also slightly similar in terms of the design. Talking about the pricing, it looks like Samsung has pushed the launch price down by Rs 1,000. For context, Samsung Galaxy M30 with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage launched at 14,999.

Features Samsung Galaxy M30 Samsung Galaxy M30s Price 14990 13999 Chipset Exynos 7904 Exynos 9611 OS Android Oreo Android 9 Pie with OneUI Display Super AMOLED-6.4-inch full HD+ 6.4-inch FHD+ Internal Memory 4GB RAM with 64GB storage up to 128GB, up to 6GB RAM Rear Camera Triple – 13MP + 5MP + 5MP Triple – 48MP+5MP+8MP Front Camera 16MP 16MP Battery 5,000mAh 6000mAh

