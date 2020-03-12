Samsung Galaxy M30s with 4GB RAM launched

South Korean electronics and smartphone giant Samsung has just launched a new variant for its Samsung Galaxy M30s. This new RAM and storage variant is likely to offer more options to potential Galaxy M30s buyers. Taking a closer look, this new variant features 4GB RAM along with 128GB internal storage. As per the announcement, the company has priced this new storage and RAM variant at Rs 14,999. In addition, this new variant will go on sale from March 14, 2020. The company also highlighted the channels that users can use to get their hands on the new variant. Interested buyers can head to Amazon or Samsung India stores if they want to make the purchase online. The smartphone will also be available at multiple retail stores across India.

Samsung Galaxy M30s details

As part of the announcement, Samsung India also highlighted a launch offer to attract potential buyers. The company is currently offering a 5 percent cashback with HDB financial services. Beyond this, the company is offering the smartphone in three different colors. These include the Opal Black, Sapphire Blue, and Quartz Green. The rest of the specifications of the smartphone are similar to what we saw in the past. As per the specifications, the smartphone features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with Infinity U design. Samsung has also added its in-house Exynos 9611 SoC with an Octa-core CPU to power the smartphone.

Talking about the camera, we get a triple camera setup on the back with a 48-megapixel primary camera. Other sensors on the setup include an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 5-megapixel camera for depth mapping. The Samsung Galaxy M30s also features a 16-megapixel camera on the front for selfies.

Features Samsung Galaxy M30s Price 13999 Chipset Exynos 9611 OS Android 9 Pie with OneUI Display 6.4-inch FHD+ Internal Memory up to 128GB, up to 6GB RAM Rear Camera Triple – 48MP+5MP+8MP Front Camera 16MP Battery 6000mAh