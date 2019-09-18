comscore Samsung Galaxy M30s launched in India: Price, specifications and more
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy M30s with 6,000mAh battery launched in India: Price, specifications and features
News

Samsung Galaxy M30s with 6,000mAh battery launched in India: Price, specifications and features

News

The Samsung Galaxy M30s has been launched in two variants in India. It will go on sale starting September 29 on Amazon India as well as Samsung online e-store. The company has said that these are special introductory prices for the festive season, and will be revised later.

  • Published: September 18, 2019 1:34 PM IST
samsung-galaxy-m30s-blue

Samsung has launched the Galaxy M30s today in India at a starting price of Rs 13,999. The mid-year upgrade over the Galaxy M30, comes with massive 6,000mAh battery, improved performance and cameras. The rear setup includes 48-megapixel primary sensor along with two other lenses and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. Here’s everything to you need to know about the all-new Galaxy M30s.

Samsung Galaxy M30s: Price in India, availability

The Samsung Galaxy M30s has been launched in two variants in India. The base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage will cost you Rs 13,999. The top-end model with 6GB RAM and 64 internal storage will retail for Rs 16,999. The Galaxy M series is exclusive for online market, hence the phone will be made available through Amazon India and Samsung’s own online e-store only.

Best Mobile Phone Under 20000 in India

Also Read

Best Mobile Phone Under 20000 in India

The M30s will go on sale starting September 29 on Amazon India as well as Samsung online e-store. The company has said that these are special introductory prices for the festive season, and will be revised later.

Samsung Galaxy M30s: Specifications, features

The Samsung Galaxy M30s comes with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ sAMOLED Infinity U display. It has come in two variants, including 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, and 6GB RAM+128GB storage. The big highlight of the phone is its massive 6,000mAh battery, but still the phone only weighs at 174 grams.

In the camera department, the M30s also flaunts a triple-rear camera setup like the M30, but with 48-megapixel primary sensor instead of 13-megapixel. The complete specifications for the rear camera include a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 aperture, assisted by a 5-megapixel depth camera, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with a 123-degree field of view. At the front, you now get a a 16-megapixel selfie camera as well.

Watch Video: Samsung Galaxy M10 & M20 First Look

Under the hood, the phone packs Samsung’s latest Exynos 9611 SoC For security, there is a fingerprint sensor placed at the back, and face unlock from the selfie camera. It features a USB Type-C port and runs Android 9 Pie-based Samsung OneUI out-of-the-box.

Features Samsung Galaxy M30s
Price 13999
Chipset Exynos 9611
OS Android 9 Pie with OneUI
Display 6.4-inch FHD+
Internal Memory up to 128GB, up to 6GB RAM
Rear Camera Triple – 48MP+5MP+8MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 6000mAh

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy M30

Samsung Galaxy M30

1

14990

Android Oreo
Exynos 7904
Triple - 13MP + 5MP + 5MP
  • Published Date: September 18, 2019 1:34 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Apple is coming to India with big business plans: Ravi Shankar Prasad
News
Apple is coming to India with big business plans: Ravi Shankar Prasad
Honor Play 3e launched: Price, features

News

Honor Play 3e launched: Price, features

Noise launches Shots X-Buds wireless Bluetooth earphones in India

News

Noise launches Shots X-Buds wireless Bluetooth earphones in India

Instagram Music is now available in India: Here is how it works

How To

Instagram Music is now available in India: Here is how it works

Huawei Mate 30 leaked render reveals color options ahead of September 19 launch

News

Huawei Mate 30 leaked render reveals color options ahead of September 19 launch

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Review

Motorola Moto E6S First Impressions

Realme XT Review

Lenovo Carme smartwatch first impressions

Realme Buds Wireless Review

You Broadband counters JioFiber with fixed-line voice calling service

Samsung Galaxy M30s launched in India: Price, specifications and more

HP launches 'Elite Dragonfly' business convertible laptop: Features, price and other details

Apple is coming to India with big business plans: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Honor Play 3e launched: Price, features

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M30s launched in India: Price, specifications and more

News

Samsung Galaxy M30s launched in India: Price, specifications and more
Samsung Galaxy M30s India launch set for today

News

Samsung Galaxy M30s India launch set for today
Samsung Festive Offers: A look at top deals on QLED TV, home appliances

Deals

Samsung Festive Offers: A look at top deals on QLED TV, home appliances
Best Smartphone Under 8000 in India

Top Products

Best Smartphone Under 8000 in India
Xiaomi captured 46% of Indian online smartphone market in Q2 2019: Report

News

Xiaomi captured 46% of Indian online smartphone market in Q2 2019: Report

हिंदी समाचार

Best Phone Under 5000 : पांच हजार रुपये से कम कीमत में ये हैं बेस्ट स्मार्टफोन

Honor Play 3e स्मार्टफोन 13-megapixel रियर कैमरा के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

Samsung Galaxy M30s भारत में 6000mAh बैटरी के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

स्मार्टफोन से भी कंट्रोल होगा OnePlus TV, कंपनी ने किया टीज

Realme X2 स्मार्टफोन 32 MP सेल्फी कैमरा के साथ 24 सितंबर होगा लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स


News

You Broadband counters JioFiber with fixed-line voice calling service
News
You Broadband counters JioFiber with fixed-line voice calling service
Samsung Galaxy M30s launched in India: Price, specifications and more

News

Samsung Galaxy M30s launched in India: Price, specifications and more
HP launches 'Elite Dragonfly' business convertible laptop: Features, price and other details

News

HP launches 'Elite Dragonfly' business convertible laptop: Features, price and other details
Apple is coming to India with big business plans: Ravi Shankar Prasad

News

Apple is coming to India with big business plans: Ravi Shankar Prasad
Honor Play 3e launched: Price, features

News

Honor Play 3e launched: Price, features