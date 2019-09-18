Samsung Galaxy M30s launched in India: Price, specifications and more

Samsung has launched the Galaxy M30s today in India at a starting price of Rs 13,999. The mid-year upgrade over the Galaxy M30, comes with massive 6,000mAh battery, improved performance and cameras. The rear setup includes 48-megapixel primary sensor along with two other lenses and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. Here’s everything to you need to know about the all-new Galaxy M30s.

Samsung Galaxy M30s: Price in India, availability

The Samsung Galaxy M30s has been launched in two variants in India. The base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage will cost you Rs 13,999. The top-end model with 6GB RAM and 64 internal storage will retail for Rs 16,999. The Galaxy M series is exclusive for online market, hence the phone will be made available through Amazon India and Samsung’s own online e-store only.

The M30s will go on sale starting September 29 on Amazon India as well as Samsung online e-store. The company has said that these are special introductory prices for the festive season, and will be revised later.

Samsung Galaxy M30s: Specifications, features

The Samsung Galaxy M30s comes with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ sAMOLED Infinity U display. It has come in two variants, including 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, and 6GB RAM+128GB storage. The big highlight of the phone is its massive 6,000mAh battery, but still the phone only weighs at 174 grams.

In the camera department, the M30s also flaunts a triple-rear camera setup like the M30, but with 48-megapixel primary sensor instead of 13-megapixel. The complete specifications for the rear camera include a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 aperture, assisted by a 5-megapixel depth camera, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with a 123-degree field of view. At the front, you now get a a 16-megapixel selfie camera as well.

Under the hood, the phone packs Samsung’s latest Exynos 9611 SoC For security, there is a fingerprint sensor placed at the back, and face unlock from the selfie camera. It features a USB Type-C port and runs Android 9 Pie-based Samsung OneUI out-of-the-box.

Features Samsung Galaxy M30s Price 13999 Chipset Exynos 9611 OS Android 9 Pie with OneUI Display 6.4-inch FHD+ Internal Memory up to 128GB, up to 6GB RAM Rear Camera Triple – 48MP+5MP+8MP Front Camera 16MP Battery 6000mAh

