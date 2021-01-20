comscore Samsung Galaxy M31 budget phone starts getting Android 11 in India
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Samsung Galaxy M31 budget phone starts getting Android 11 in India
News

Samsung Galaxy M31 budget phone starts getting Android 11 in India

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy M31 is a budget smartphone with a Super AMOLED display, 64-megapixel quad rear cameras, a 6,000mAh battery, and more.

Samsung Galaxy M31

Samsung has started rolling out Samsung One UI 3.0 based Android 11 update to the budget Galaxy M31 smartphone in India. This comes in after the South Korean company recently opened the beta update for the smartphone. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus spotted in new 'Phanton Green' color online

With this, the Samsung Galaxy M31 has become the first Samsung budget phone to get Android 11 updated with Samsung One UI 3.0 on top. It was also one of the budget smartphones to be a part of the One UI 3.0 beta program announced last month. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M02s goes on sale in India today: Price, offers and more

Samsung Galaxy M31 gets stable Android 11: How to get?

The smartphone has started getting Samsung One UI 3.0 based on Android 11 in India as version M315FXXU2BUAC as revealed by users on the community forum  The update also includes the January Android security patch. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro receives first update with hearing enhancements, more features

The new Android 11 update is rolling out in a staged manner, which means that some users will get it right now while it will reach a wider audience eventually. To get the update, users can head to the Settings> Tap on the System Updates option> See if there the update available> Tap on the Download option> Select Install once it’s downloaded, and you are good to go.

Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.0 brings in a dynamic lock screen, updated UI, adjusting Always-On-Display, improved lock screen widgets, improved notifications, better security features, and more.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy M31 was launched back in February last year. It comes with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch. It is powered by an Exynos 9611 and comes in two RAM/Storage options: 6GB/64GB and 8GB/128GB.

On the camera front, there are quad rear cameras rated at 64-megapixel (main), 8-megapixel (ultra-wide), 5-megapixel (macro), and 2-megapixel (depth sensor). The front snapper stands at 32-megapixel. The phone is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging. Additionally, it gets a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and a Face Unlock feature.

The Samsung Galaxy M31 comes in Blue and Black colors. It is priced at Rs. 15,499 (6GB/64B) and Rs. 18,499 (8GB/128GB).

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: January 20, 2021 1:51 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy M31

Samsung Galaxy M31

17499

Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
Exynos 9611
64MP+5MP+8MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus spotted in new green color variant online
News
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus spotted in new green color variant online
Galaxy M31 is first Samsung budget phone to get Android 11: How to get?

News

Galaxy M31 is first Samsung budget phone to get Android 11: How to get?

Honor V40 5G with Google Play services speculated

Mobiles

Honor V40 5G with Google Play services speculated

Jack Ma makes public appearance

News

Jack Ma makes public appearance

Android 12 to introduce a new restricted networking mode feature

News

Android 12 to introduce a new restricted networking mode feature

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus spotted in new green color variant online

Galaxy M31 is first Samsung budget phone to get Android 11: How to get?

Honor V40 5G with Google Play services speculated

Jack Ma makes public appearance

Android 12 to introduce a new restricted networking mode feature

How to Delete your WhatsApp Account! || BGR India

WhatsApp feature we are eagerly waiting for

WhatsApp, Telegram or Signal? Which is the safest messaging app for you?

PUBG Mobile playable with this trick: Is India ban just a joke?

WhatsApp Privacy Policy: Everything to know

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus spotted in new green color variant online

News

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus spotted in new green color variant online
Galaxy M31 is first Samsung budget phone to get Android 11: How to get?

News

Galaxy M31 is first Samsung budget phone to get Android 11: How to get?
As Samsung Galaxy S20 goes out of stock is it possible the series has been discontinued?

News

As Samsung Galaxy S20 goes out of stock is it possible the series has been discontinued?
Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 in India in 2021
Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021

हिंदी समाचार

Shinco India ने Alexa सपोर्ट के साथ लॉन्च किया स्मार्ट टीवी, कीमत 11999 रुपये से शुरू

POCO M3 स्मार्टफोन भारत में जल्द होगा लॉन्च, जानें इसकी खास बातें

Vivo Y31 हुआ लॉन्च, मिलता है 48MP का कैमरा और 5000mAh की बैटरी

Motorola लेकर आ रहा नया 5G स्मार्टफोन, दमदार प्रोसेसर के साथ होगा लॉन्च

PUBG Mobile को लेकर आई बड़ी खबर, बैन हुए 12 लाख से ज्यादा अकाउंट्स

Latest Videos

How to Delete your WhatsApp Account!

Features

How to Delete your WhatsApp Account!
Xiaomi Mi 10i review

Reviews

Xiaomi Mi 10i review
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra unboxing and first look: Misses out on a lot of things in the box

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra unboxing and first look: Misses out on a lot of things in the box
Samsung Unpacked 2021 Highlights: New Galaxy S21 series and all that was announced

News

Samsung Unpacked 2021 Highlights: New Galaxy S21 series and all that was announced

News

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus spotted in new green color variant online
News
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus spotted in new green color variant online
Galaxy M31 is first Samsung budget phone to get Android 11: How to get?

News

Galaxy M31 is first Samsung budget phone to get Android 11: How to get?
Honor V40 5G with Google Play services speculated

Mobiles

Honor V40 5G with Google Play services speculated
Jack Ma makes public appearance

News

Jack Ma makes public appearance
Android 12 to introduce a new restricted networking mode feature

News

Android 12 to introduce a new restricted networking mode feature

new arrivals in india

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Best Sellers