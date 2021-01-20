Samsung Galaxy M31 budget phone starts getting Android 11 in India

Samsung has started rolling out Samsung One UI 3.0 based Android 11 update to the budget Galaxy M31 smartphone in India. This comes in after the South Korean company recently opened the beta update for the smartphone. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus spotted in new 'Phanton Green' color online

With this, the Samsung Galaxy M31 has become the first Samsung budget phone to get Android 11 updated with Samsung One UI 3.0 on top. It was also one of the budget smartphones to be a part of the One UI 3.0 beta program announced last month. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M02s goes on sale in India today: Price, offers and more

Samsung Galaxy M31 gets stable Android 11: How to get?

The smartphone has started getting Samsung One UI 3.0 based on Android 11 in India as version M315FXXU2BUAC as revealed by users on the community forum The update also includes the January Android security patch. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro receives first update with hearing enhancements, more features

The new Android 11 update is rolling out in a staged manner, which means that some users will get it right now while it will reach a wider audience eventually. To get the update, users can head to the Settings> Tap on the System Updates option> See if there the update available> Tap on the Download option> Select Install once it’s downloaded, and you are good to go.

Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.0 brings in a dynamic lock screen, updated UI, adjusting Always-On-Display, improved lock screen widgets, improved notifications, better security features, and more.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy M31 was launched back in February last year. It comes with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch. It is powered by an Exynos 9611 and comes in two RAM/Storage options: 6GB/64GB and 8GB/128GB.

On the camera front, there are quad rear cameras rated at 64-megapixel (main), 8-megapixel (ultra-wide), 5-megapixel (macro), and 2-megapixel (depth sensor). The front snapper stands at 32-megapixel. The phone is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging. Additionally, it gets a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and a Face Unlock feature.

The Samsung Galaxy M31 comes in Blue and Black colors. It is priced at Rs. 15,499 (6GB/64B) and Rs. 18,499 (8GB/128GB).