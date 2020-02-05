Samsung Galaxy M31 'coming soon' with 64MP camera

As part of the successor Galaxy M series for 2020, Samsung is expected to launch Galaxy M11, Galaxy M21, Galaxy 31 and Galaxy 41 smartphones in the coming months. Ahead of any official announcement, one of the teaser for Samsung Galaxy M31 is out on microblogging website.

The teaser poster shared by @Geekranjit on Twitter appears to be a marketing promotion material, which reveals that the Galaxy M31 will sport a 64-megapixel camera and it is ‘coming soon’. The Galaxy M31 could come with a triple rear camera setup as well. To recall, the Samsung Galaxy M30s had a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy M31 is the most anticipated smartphone out of the expected M series lot. It is possible that Samsung might include the same massive 6,000mAh battery in the M31, just like the Galaxy M30s. The smartphone has already passed Bluetooth SIG certification and Wi-Fi Alliance certification.

Saw this image online. Seems like Samsung is coming up with something to do with a 64MP #MegaMonster. The details & when is still a mystery. Let’s see what the successor to the M30s has to offer. @SamsungIndia can you throw some light. pic.twitter.com/La7YnDnW9K — Ranjit (@geekyranjit) February 4, 2020

Last week, the Bluetooth SIG certification for anticipated Galaxy M31 noted SM-M315F/DS and SM-M315F/DSN model numbers. Both the devices also received Wi-Fi certification along with some additional information. This additional information indicated that the upcoming smartphone will feature Android 10-based Samsung One UI 2. Samsung has also added support for dual-band 2.4GHz, and 5GHz Wi-Fi along with Bluetooth 5.0.

Besides, the Samsung Galaxy M31 was recently spotted on Geekbench with the company’s in-house processor. The alleged Galaxy M31 phone was listed with a model number SM-M315F. It scored 348 and 1,214 points in Geekbench’s single and multi-core tests, respectively. As per the benchmark database, the Samsung Galaxy M31 will ship with a 6GB RAM option and Exynos 9611 SoC. However, past rumors suggest the handset will pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC under the hood.

