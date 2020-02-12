Samsung Galaxy M31 full specifications leaked online

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy M31’s full specifications has been leaked online ahead of official launch. The company will launch the Galaxy M31 on February 25 in India. The online exclusive smartphone will be made available through Amazon India, and the e-commerce website listing has already confirmed it. Not just that Samsung has also confirmed a few key specifications of the phone in multiple teasers.

Now ahead of the official launch, Pricebaba has got hold of the complete specifications of Samsung Galaxy M31 via a tipster. The report claims that the Galaxy M31 will feature a 32-megapixel selfie camera with an aperture of f/2.0. Samsung will launch it in two configuration variants – one with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, and the other with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

We already know that the phone will carry quad-camera at the rear, but the main highlight will be its 64-megapixel primary sensor (as teased by Samsung). Now, the report has noted about the other three camera lenses as well. It suggests that the Galaxy M31’s 64-megapixel primary sensor will be paired with an 8-megapixel secondary lens (f/2.2), a third 5-megapixel f/2.2 aperture lens and fourth 5-megapixel f/2.4 aperture lens.

As for the display, the device will offer a Full HD+ AMOLED panel and a waterdrop-style notched panel. Similar to the Galaxy M30s, the new one will also come with a whopping 6,000mAh battery, as per teaser. It is expected to offer support for USB Type-C fast charging tech too. It will feature a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

