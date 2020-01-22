comscore Samsung Galaxy M31, Galaxy A11 get Wi-Fi Alliance certification
News

Samsung Galaxy M31, Galaxy A11 get Wi-Fi Alliance certification, could launch soon

News

The company is soon expected to launch new phones as a few Samsung devices have received certifications from the Wi-Fi Alliance.

  • Published: January 22, 2020 7:13 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy M30

In 2019, Samsung revamped its Galaxy A-series and Galaxy M-series. Now, the company is soon expected to launch new phones as a few Samsung devices have received certifications from the Wi-Fi Alliance. Samsung is likely to launch the Galaxy M11, Galaxy M31, and Galaxy A11 smartphones soon. The Wi-Fi certification revealed that the three Samsung devices will ship with the latest Android 10 OS.

As per the listing, the Samsung Galaxy M11 and the Galaxy A11 will only support single-band 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connectivity. The former has model number SM-M115F/DS and the latter has model number SM-A115F/DS. The third one – the Galaxy M31 (SM-M315F/DS) will have dual-band capabilities. The Samsung M11 smartphone might be available in blue, black and violet colors.

Besides, the Samsung Galaxy M31 was recently spotted on Geekbench with the company’s in-house processor. The alleged Galaxy M31 phone was listed with a model number SM-M315F. It scored 348 and 1,214 points in Geekbench’s single and multi-core tests, respectively. As per the benchmark database, the Samsung Galaxy M31 will ship with the latest Android 10 OS. It will be available in a 6GB RAM option.

The listing also stated the upcoming Galaxy M series device will be powered by an Exynos 9611 SoC, GSMArena reports. However, past rumors suggest the handset will pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC under the hood. The Galaxy M30 could also come with a triple rear camera setup. As per previous leaks, the Galaxy M31 will get 6GB of RAM. The chipset is also expected to power the Vivo S1 Pro in India.

The triple rear cameras will also see a big upgrade. You will get a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. To recall, the Samsung Galaxy M30 and Galaxy M30s were announced in February and September, respectively.  The Galaxy M30 is currently available for as low as Rs 9,499, where the M30s can be purchased for Rs 13,999. The latter offers a whopping 6,000mAh battery.

Features Samsung Galaxy M30s Samsung Galaxy M30
Price 13999 9999
Chipset Exynos 9611 Exynos 7904
OS Android 9 Pie with OneUI Android Oreo
Display 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED-6.4-inch full HD+
Internal Memory up to 128GB, up to 6GB RAM 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 48MP+5MP+8MP Triple – 13MP + 5MP + 5MP
Front Camera 16MP 16MP
Battery 6000mAh 5,000mAh

  • Published Date: January 22, 2020 7:13 PM IST

