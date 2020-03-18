The Samsung Galaxy M31 is now available for purchase via open sale in India. One can get this device anytime via Amazon India. As for the offers, the e-commerce giant is offering up to Rs 7,250 discount on exchange of an old device. There is also a no-cost EMI option on select cards. Customers can get 5 percent instant discount on Bank of Baroda credit EMI transactions.

Other offers include 5 percent instant discount on American Express Credit EMI transactions. Lastly, you can also get 5 percent instant discount with an HSBC cashback card. The Samsung Galaxy M31 is priced at Rs 14,999, which is for the base model comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. There is also a 128GB storage variant available for Rs 15,999.

The Galaxy M31 is one of the cheapest smartphones from Samsung to feature a 64-megapixel rear camera. The quad rear camera setup also includes an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor, a 5-megapixel macro and another 5-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, it relies on a 32-megapixel shooter with wide f/2.0 aperture and supports 1080p video recording. There is a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and waterdrop-style notch.

It is powered by an Exynos 9611 SoC coupled with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics processor. It comes with 6GB RAM and option for 64GB or 128GB UFS 2.1 storage. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and the smartphone runs One UI 2.0 based on Android 10. As mentioned before, it houses a large 6,000mAh battery as well. It is available in ocean blue and space black color options. At Rs 14,999, the Galaxy M31 sounds like a solid option for those seeking a big battery. Otherwise, it has modest specifications for the pricing.