comscore Samsung Galaxy M31 goes on open sale: Offers, price in India, specs
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy M31 goes on open sale: Check offers, price in India, specifications
News

Samsung Galaxy M31 goes on open sale: Check offers, price in India, specifications

News

The Samsung Galaxy M31 is priced at Rs 14,999, which is for the base model comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage.

  • Published: March 18, 2020 3:41 PM IST
Samsung-Galaxy-M31

The Samsung Galaxy M31 is now available for purchase via open sale in India. One can get this device anytime via Amazon India. As for the offers, the e-commerce giant is offering up to Rs 7,250 discount on exchange of an old device. There is also a no-cost EMI option on select cards. Customers can get 5 percent instant discount on Bank of Baroda credit EMI transactions.

Related Stories


Other offers include 5 percent instant discount on American Express Credit EMI transactions. Lastly, you can also get 5 percent instant discount with an HSBC cashback card. The Samsung Galaxy M31 is priced at Rs 14,999, which is for the base model comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. There is also a 128GB storage variant available for Rs 15,999.

The Galaxy M31 is one of the cheapest smartphones from Samsung to feature a 64-megapixel rear camera. The quad rear camera setup also includes an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor, a 5-megapixel macro and another 5-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, it relies on a 32-megapixel shooter with wide f/2.0 aperture and supports 1080p video recording. There is a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and waterdrop-style notch.

Samsung Galaxy M31 Review: Not much has changed since last year

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy M31 Review: Not much has changed since last year

It is powered by an Exynos 9611 SoC coupled with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics processor. It comes with 6GB RAM and option for 64GB or 128GB UFS 2.1 storage. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and the smartphone runs One UI 2.0 based on Android 10. As mentioned before, it houses a large 6,000mAh battery as well. It is available in ocean blue and space black color options. At Rs 14,999, the Galaxy M31 sounds like a solid option for those seeking a big battery. Otherwise, it has modest specifications for the pricing.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 18, 2020 3:41 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Oscar winning film Parasite is coming to Amazon Prime Video
Entertainment
Oscar winning film Parasite is coming to Amazon Prime Video
OnePlus new logo unveiled

News

OnePlus new logo unveiled

Samsung Galaxy M31 goes on open sale: Check offers, price in India, specifications

News

Samsung Galaxy M31 goes on open sale: Check offers, price in India, specifications

Huawei Smart Insulation Cup launched in China

News

Huawei Smart Insulation Cup launched in China

Samsung Galaxy M21 with 6,000mAh battery launched in India

News

Samsung Galaxy M21 with 6,000mAh battery launched in India

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy S20+ Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Review

Realme X50 Pro 5G Review

Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review

OnePlus new logo unveiled

Samsung Galaxy M31 goes on open sale: Check offers, price in India, specifications

Huawei Smart Insulation Cup launched in China

Samsung Galaxy M21 with 6,000mAh battery launched in India

Xiaomi patent reveals clamshell phone

Realme X50 Pro 5G vs iQOO 3 5G: Camera comparison

IQOO 3 vs OnePlus 7T vs Realme X50 Pro: Camera Comparison

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T: Cameras compared

PUBG Karakin map: First look

BGR India Giveaway: Win Xiaomi's 10,000mAh Redmi Power bank for FREE

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M31 goes on open sale: Check offers, price in India, specifications

News

Samsung Galaxy M31 goes on open sale: Check offers, price in India, specifications
Samsung Galaxy M21 with 6,000mAh battery launched in India

News

Samsung Galaxy M21 with 6,000mAh battery launched in India
Samsung to shelve its PC-to-phone game streaming service PlayGalaxy Link

Gaming

Samsung to shelve its PC-to-phone game streaming service PlayGalaxy Link
Xiaomi patent reveals clamshell phone

News

Xiaomi patent reveals clamshell phone
Royole Flexpai 2 to launch on March 25

News

Royole Flexpai 2 to launch on March 25

हिंदी समाचार

शाओमी भारत में लॉन्च करने वाली है दमदार स्मार्टफोन, अंतरिक्ष से खींच चुका है पृथ्वी की तस्वीर

Telefunken ने भारत में 43इंच तक के दो स्मार्ट TVs लॉन्च किए, 17,990 रुपये से शुरू है कीमत

शाओमी का Mi Car Charger Pro 18W ड्यूल आउटपुट के साथ 799 रुपये में लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

अमेजन की सेल में विभिन्न स्मार्टफोन पर मिलेंगे ऑफर, इस तारीख से होगी शुरू

Samsung Galaxy M21 स्मार्टफोन 12,999 रुपये की कीमत में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स

News

OnePlus new logo unveiled
News
OnePlus new logo unveiled
Samsung Galaxy M31 goes on open sale: Check offers, price in India, specifications

News

Samsung Galaxy M31 goes on open sale: Check offers, price in India, specifications
Huawei Smart Insulation Cup launched in China

News

Huawei Smart Insulation Cup launched in China
Samsung Galaxy M21 with 6,000mAh battery launched in India

News

Samsung Galaxy M21 with 6,000mAh battery launched in India
Xiaomi patent reveals clamshell phone

News

Xiaomi patent reveals clamshell phone