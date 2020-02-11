Samsung Galaxy M31 India launch on February 25; Specs, design teased

The Samsung Galaxy M31 India launch will take place on February 25, as per Amazon India’s latest teaser. Samsung is also expected to launch Galaxy M11, Galaxy M21, and Galaxy 41 phones in the coming months. The teaser not only confirms the India launch of Galaxy M31, but also some of the key features and design of the upcoming Samsung phone. It will likely be available for purchase via Amazon.in and Samsung’s online store.

Samsung Galaxy M31 India launch details, key features

The Samsung Galaxy M31 India launch will kick off at 12:00PM on February 25. As for the features, the device will offer a Full HD+ AMOLED panel and a waterdrop-style notched display. Similar to the Galaxy M30s, the new one will also come with a whopping 6,000mAh battery, as per teaser. It is expected to offer support for fast charging tech too. It will feature a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Amazon India’s teaser also confirms that the device will pack four cameras at the back.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy A51 First Look

The rear camera setup of the Samsung Galaxy M31 will include a 64-megapixel camera. Realme X2 and Poco X2 are already offering a 64-megapixel camera at an affordable price. It will be interesting to see how affordable the Galaxy M31 will be and what all premium features it will offer in India. To recall, the Samsung Galaxy M30s had a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy M31 is the most anticipated smartphone out of the expected M series lot. Recently, the Bluetooth SIG certification for anticipated Galaxy M31 noted SM-M315F/DS and SM-M315F/DSN model numbers. Both the devices also received Wi-Fi certification along with some additional information. This additional information indicated that the upcoming smartphone will feature Android 10-based Samsung One UI 2. Samsung has also added support for dual-band 2.4GHz, and 5GHz Wi-Fi along with Bluetooth 5.0.