Samsung is gearing up to launch its next M-series phone in India, the Galaxy M31. The phone will launch today at 1 pm and will succeed in the Samsung Galaxy M30 and Galaxy M30s. The M-series phones have been budget offerings with great value. The new Galaxy M31 will follow those footsteps.

The Samsung Galaxy M31 will also go on sale soon. The phone will reportedly be available on both the Samsung store and on Amazon. Ahead of the announcement of the device, here is all we know about the Samsung Galaxy M31.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy A51 Review

Samsung Galaxy M31 specifications

The new smartphone is expected to feature an Exynos 9611 SoC with Android 10 out of the box. The phone will also have multiple storage variants. The base variant is expected to have 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. This goes up on the top variant which is expected to come with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Further, the Samsung Galaxy M31 will likely feature a 6.4-inch screen and support for 15W fast charging.

The phone is expected to feature a quad-camera setup on the back and a 64-megapixel primary camera. The device is expected to have an FHD+ Super AMOLED infinity-U display. Further, the Galaxy M31 is expected to carry over the 6,000mAh battery from the Galaxy M30s.

Expected pricing and availability

The Samsung Galaxy M31 price in India was tipped off by Gadgets360 in a recent report. According to the publication, the base variant of the phone with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage will be priced at Rs 15,999. Hence, the higher 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variants could likely be priced at Rs 1,000 or Rs 2,000 more than the base price.

The Samsung Galaxy M series is dubbed by the brand as an ‘India-first’ series. The company launched a total of six M series phones in 2019. Of these, the last launched Samsung Galaxy M30s is expected to be the most successful model for the brand. The phone reportedly sold millions of units in a short timespan.

Story Timeline