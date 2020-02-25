comscore Samsung Galaxy M31 launched in India at Rs 15,999: Price, features
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy M31 launched in India at Rs 15,999: Price, specs and features
News

Samsung Galaxy M31 launched in India at Rs 15,999: Price, specs and features

News

Called the Galaxy M31, the new Samsung smartphone features a 6,000mAh battery and FHD+ Super AMOLED infinity-U display.

  • Published: February 25, 2020 2:20 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy M31

There’s a new Samsung Galaxy M series smartphone in India today. Called the Galaxy M31, the new Samsung smartphone features a 6,000mAh battery and FHD+ Super AMOLED infinity-U display. The new smartphone comes in two variants, one with 64GB storage and another with 128GB. The Galaxy M31 starts at a price of Rs 15,999 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage while the 128GB variant is priced at Rs 16,999. The phone will be available on both the Samsung store and on Amazon from March 5, 12 noon.

Related Stories


In addition, Samsung is offering various introductory offers worth Rs 1,000 available on Amazon.in, Samsung.com and select retail stores. These will take the effective price for Galaxy M31 to Rs 14,999 for the 6GB RAM 64GB memory variant and Rs 15,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB memory variant.

The Samsung Galaxy M series is dubbed by the brand as an ‘India-first’ series. The company launched a total of six M series phones in 2019. Of these, the last launched Samsung Galaxy M30s is expected to be the most successful model for the brand. The phone reportedly sold millions of units in a short timespan.

Samsung Galaxy M31 India launch today: Expected price, specs and more

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy M31 India launch today: Expected price, specs and more

Samsung Galaxy M31 specifications

The new smartphone features an Exynos 9611 SoC with Android 10 out of the box. The phone also has multiple storage variants. The base variant is expected to have 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. This goes up on the top variant which comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Further, the Samsung Galaxy M31 features a 6.4-inch screen and support for 15W fast charging. The device has an FHD+ Super AMOLED infinity-U display. Further, the Galaxy M31 is powered by a 6,000mAh battery from the Galaxy M30s.

The phone features a quad-camera setup on the back and a 64-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture. The three other cameras on the device include a 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, a 5-megapixel depth camera with f/2.2 aperture, and another 5-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. On the front end of things it features a 32-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. It also features 4K recording, hyperlapse, slow-mo and super-steady modes.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 25, 2020 2:20 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Honor Magic Earbuds launched; features and price
News
Honor Magic Earbuds launched; features and price
Honor View 30 Pro, Honor 9X Pro launched

News

Honor View 30 Pro, Honor 9X Pro launched

Huawei Mate Xs foldable phone with 5G, Kirin 990 SoC launched

News

Huawei Mate Xs foldable phone with 5G, Kirin 990 SoC launched

iQOO 3 5G launched in India: Price, sale date, specifications

News

iQOO 3 5G launched in India: Price, sale date, specifications

WhatsApp Dark Mode coming to Web, Desktop users

News

WhatsApp Dark Mode coming to Web, Desktop users

Most Popular

Lenovo HT10 Pro review

Realme X50 Pro 5G first impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Review

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip First Impressions

Itel Vision 1 First Impressions

Honor Magic Earbuds launched; features and price

Samsung Galaxy M31 launched in India at Rs 15,999

Honor View 30 Pro, Honor 9X Pro launched

Huawei Mate Xs foldable phone with 5G, Kirin 990 SoC launched

iQOO 3 5G launched in India: Price, sale date, specifications

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite

BGR India Giveaway

PUBG Karakin map: First look

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Camera Comparison

How Mint Keyboard differs from Gboard and Switkey

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M31 launched in India at Rs 15,999

News

Samsung Galaxy M31 launched in India at Rs 15,999
Samsung Galaxy M31 to launch today at 1 pm

News

Samsung Galaxy M31 to launch today at 1 pm
Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) new update rolls out

News

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) new update rolls out
Samsung Galaxy S20 series launched in India, sale begins March 6

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 series launched in India, sale begins March 6
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Review

Review

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Review

हिंदी समाचार

भारत के पहले 5G स्मार्टफोन Realme X50 Pro की अगली सेल 5 मार्च को, इन ऑफर्स के साथ खरीदें

Redmi K30 Pro स्मार्टफोन जल्द होगा लॉन्च, मिलेंगे कई दमदार फीचर

iQOO 3 5G स्मार्टफोन भारत में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Samsung Galaxy A71 भारत में बिक्री के लिए हुआ उपलब्ध, Amazon और Samsung.com से इस कीमत में खरीदें

iQOO 3 Luanch Live Update : आज भारत में लॉन्च होगा दूसरा 5G स्मार्टफोन iQOO 3

News

Honor Magic Earbuds launched; features and price
News
Honor Magic Earbuds launched; features and price
Samsung Galaxy M31 launched in India at Rs 15,999

News

Samsung Galaxy M31 launched in India at Rs 15,999
Honor View 30 Pro, Honor 9X Pro launched

News

Honor View 30 Pro, Honor 9X Pro launched
Huawei Mate Xs foldable phone with 5G, Kirin 990 SoC launched

News

Huawei Mate Xs foldable phone with 5G, Kirin 990 SoC launched
iQOO 3 5G launched in India: Price, sale date, specifications

News

iQOO 3 5G launched in India: Price, sale date, specifications