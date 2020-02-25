There’s a new Samsung Galaxy M series smartphone in India today. Called the Galaxy M31, the new Samsung smartphone features a 6,000mAh battery and FHD+ Super AMOLED infinity-U display. The new smartphone comes in two variants, one with 64GB storage and another with 128GB. The Galaxy M31 starts at a price of Rs 15,999 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage while the 128GB variant is priced at Rs 16,999. The phone will be available on both the Samsung store and on Amazon from March 5, 12 noon.

In addition, Samsung is offering various introductory offers worth Rs 1,000 available on Amazon.in, Samsung.com and select retail stores. These will take the effective price for Galaxy M31 to Rs 14,999 for the 6GB RAM 64GB memory variant and Rs 15,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB memory variant.

The Samsung Galaxy M series is dubbed by the brand as an ‘India-first’ series. The company launched a total of six M series phones in 2019. Of these, the last launched Samsung Galaxy M30s is expected to be the most successful model for the brand. The phone reportedly sold millions of units in a short timespan.

Samsung Galaxy M31 specifications

The new smartphone features an Exynos 9611 SoC with Android 10 out of the box. The phone also has multiple storage variants. The base variant is expected to have 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. This goes up on the top variant which comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Further, the Samsung Galaxy M31 features a 6.4-inch screen and support for 15W fast charging. The device has an FHD+ Super AMOLED infinity-U display. Further, the Galaxy M31 is powered by a 6,000mAh battery from the Galaxy M30s.

The phone features a quad-camera setup on the back and a 64-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture. The three other cameras on the device include a 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, a 5-megapixel depth camera with f/2.2 aperture, and another 5-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. On the front end of things it features a 32-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. It also features 4K recording, hyperlapse, slow-mo and super-steady modes.