Samsung Galaxy M31 to sell offline starting March 6

South Korean smartphone manufacturer Samsung launched the Samsung Galaxy M31 this week in India. The phone is a successor to the popular M-series phones, the last of which was the Galaxy M30s. Now, it is revealed that the phone will hit offline stores starting March 6.

The date comes just one day after the phone will start being available online on March 5. The phone will, however, be priced at an extra Rs 1,000 if you get it from an offline store. This applies to both the Samsung Galaxy M31 variants. These are the 64GB storage and 128GB storage variants, both of which feature 6GB RAM.

The Samsung Galaxy M31 is priced at Rs 14,999 for the 64GB variant and Rs 15,999 for the 128GB variant. The phone is available online on Amazon.in with no-cost EMI offers and exchange offers. If purchased offline, the phone will cost you Rs 15,999 for the 64GB variant and Rs 16,999 for the 128GB variant. The dates and prices come from a report by 91Mobiles.

Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M31 features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution. The phone is powered by the Exynos 9611 chipset and the Mali-G72 MP3 GPU. There are two variants of the phone with 6GB RAM. While one has 64GB storage, the other comes with 128GB storage. The phone comes with Android 10 out of the box with Samsung’s One UI 2.0 on top.

In terms of optics, the Samsung Galaxy M31 features a quad-camera setup on the back. This consists of a 64-megapixel main sensor along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 5-megapixel macro lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The phone also has a 32-megapixel front camera. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a big 6,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.