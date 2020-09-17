comscore Samsung Galaxy M31 gets new One UI update and more | BGR India
  Samsung Galaxy M31 update brings September security patch
Samsung Galaxy M31 update brings September security patch

The company is releasing the One UI Core 2.1 version for the Samsung Galaxy M31 users, which comes with the September 2020 security patch.

  Updated: September 17, 2020 7:30 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy M31

Samsung Galaxy M31 users are getting a new update and a fresh set of features this week. The company is releasing the One UI Core 2.1 version for the users, which comes with the September 2020 security patch. As you might recall, the phone was launched with Android 10-based One UI 2.0 version earlier this year. So, it’s good to see the device getting its long overdue update this week. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 likely to feature two telephoto lenses

The update is releasing with the firmware version M31FXXU2ATI4. This new version packs a lot of new goodies, which is why the update is sized around 1.62GB and is rolling out in a phased manner. So, if you still haven’t got the update, wait for a few days. You can also manually check in the Settings > Software update section to see if a new update notification is available. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G spotted on TENAA, price leaked

The One UI Core version was developed for budget Galaxy devices by Samsung. So, while the premium phones get the regular One UI version, the likes of the Galaxy M series get One UI Core. This new update for Galaxy M31 changes Night mode to dark mode. The app icons get a fresher look, with improvements in the system colors. In addition to this, the phone gets new gesture-based navigation features, improved one-hand mode. And finally, the battery settings offer deeper information about its usage, device care, and few more options. Also Read - Samsung Android 10 update: Galaxy S10e gets the latest OS with One UI 2 update

Samsung Galaxy M31 specifications

Samsung launched the Galaxy M31 earlier this year. It features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and a waterdrop-style notch. The phone is powered by an Exynos 9611 SoC coupled with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics processor.

It comes with 6GB RAM and option for 64GB or 128GB UFS 2.1 storage. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and the smartphone runs One UI 2.0, which is based on Android 10 OS. The quad rear camera setup includes 64-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor, a 5-megapixel macro, and another 5-megapixel depth sensor. And finally, it packs a mammoth 6,000mAh battery.

  Published Date: September 17, 2020 7:27 PM IST
  Updated Date: September 17, 2020 7:30 PM IST

Best Sellers