Samsung Galaxy M31 price will start from Rs 15,999: Report

Samsung is all set to refresh its mid-price segment series Galaxy ‘M’ with the launch of Galaxy M31 smartphone, starting from approximately Rs 15,999 in India on February 25. According to sources, Galaxy M31 will arrive in two variants – 6GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB.

The Galaxy M31 with 64MP camera and a huge 6,000mAh battery will go on sale in the first week of March, sources told IANS on Monday. In a strategic development, Galaxy M31 is likely to be made available at leading retail stores too, apart from Amazon.in and Samsung’s own online shop. The device would also sport Samsung’s signature super-AMOLED display.

Samsung last year introduced Galaxy M as an online-exclusive smartphone brand in India. Dubbed as India-first smartphones, Samsung launched six models – M10, M20, M30, M40, M10s and M30s – under the M series in 2019.

According to industry analysts, Galaxy M helped Samsung gain tremendous market share in the online segment last year. Galaxy M30s, launched ahead of festive season last year, was among the most successful Galaxy smartphones in 2019, with millions of units sold in a short span of time.

Recently, the publication Pricebaba reported about the complete specifications of Samsung Galaxy M31 via a tipster. The report had claimed that the Galaxy M31 will feature a 32-megapixel selfie camera with an aperture of f/2.0. It noted that Samsung will bring the device in two configuration variants – one with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, and the other with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

We already know that the phone will carry quad-camera at the rear, but the main highlight will be its 64-megapixel primary sensor (as teased by Samsung). But the report had noted about the other three camera lenses as well. It suggested that the Galaxy M31’s 64-megapixel primary sensor will be paired with an 8-megapixel secondary lens (f/2.2), a third 5-megapixel f/2.2 aperture lens and fourth 5-megapixel f/2.4 aperture lens.

As for the display, the device can offer a Full HD+ AMOLED panel and a waterdrop-style notched screen. Similar to the Galaxy M30s, the new one will also come with a whopping 6,000mAh battery, as per teaser. It is expected to offer support for USB Type-C fast charging tech too. It will feature a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Written with inputs from IANS

