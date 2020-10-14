The Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime has been launched in India and it is priced at Rs 16,499. For the same price, the company is selling the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It will go on sale in Ocean Blue, Space Black, and Iceberg Blue colors. The new Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime will be available for purchase starting October 17 for regular Amazon shoppers. Also Read - Samsung's new Exynos 1080 processor spotted on AnTuTu, outperforms Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC

However, if you are a Amazon Prime member, then you can buy the device on October 16. Additionally, Prime members will also be able to avail Rs 1,000 Amazon Pay cashback on October 16, but this is valid on all prepaid payments. Apart from this, there is also an additional 10 percent instant cashback on HDFC credit and debit cards. It will go on sale through Samsung.com and select retail stores. Also Read - 100W Fast Wireless Charging technology is coming next year

Samsung Galaxy M31 specifications, features

The new smartphone features an Exynos 9611 SoC with Android 10 out of the box. The phone also has multiple storage variants. The base variant is expected to have 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. This goes up on the top variant which comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Further, the Samsung Galaxy M31 features a 6.4-inch screen and support for 15W fast charging. The device has an FHD+ Super AMOLED infinity-U display. Further, the Galaxy M31 is powered by a 6,000mAh battery from the Galaxy M30s. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M51, Galaxy S10 to get big discount on Amazon: Check details

The phone features a quad-camera setup on the back and a 64-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture. The three other cameras on the device include an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, a 5-megapixel depth camera with f/2.2 aperture, and another 5-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. On the front end of things, it features a 32-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. It also features 4K recording, hyperlapse, slow-mo, and super-steady modes.

The latest Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime phone ships with “Always On” Amazon shopping app. One will be able to access this app by just swiping right on the home screen. So, users will be able to check updates on new and trending products on Amazon on the phone’s lockscreen. If customers plan to purchase this device, they will also find apps like Amazon Shopping, Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Prime Music, Audible, and Kindle apps.