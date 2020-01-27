Samsung Galaxy M31 receives Bluetooth certification

South Korean electronics giant and smartphone maker Samsung is currently working on a number of upcoming smartphones. The company is currently working behind the scenes to prepare the devices for launch. These devices will likely include budget and mid-range devices from Samsung Galaxy A and M series. As per a new report, one of the upcoming devices, the Samsung Galaxy M31 has just received the Bluetooth SIG certification. The certification indicates that the smartphone is almost ready for the launch. Samsung has not revealed the exact launch date of the upcoming smartphone. However, the certification hints that the smartphone will likely launch in the coming weeks if not days.

Samsung Galaxy M31 Bluetooth certification details

According to a report from Nashville Chatter, Samsung may launch the Galaxy M31 in February 2020. It also revealed the possible model numbers of the device. These include SM-M315F/DS and SM-M315F/DSN. Both the devices also received Wi-Fi certification along with some additional information. This additional information indicated that the upcoming smartphone will feature Android 10-based Samsung One UI 2. Samsung has also added support for dual-band 2.4GHz, and 5GHz Wi-Fi along with Bluetooth 5.0. The certification listing did not showcase any additional information about the smartphone.

Watch: Top 5 Highly-Anticipated Smartphones of 2020

In addition to the Samsung Galaxy M31, the company is also working on other Galaxy M devices. These devices include the Samsung Galaxy M21 and Galaxy M41. As per a previous report, the Samsung Galaxy M21 is also likely to launch in the coming weeks. The device will feature Samsung Exynos 9611 SoC with 4GB RAM.

The smartphone maker is also likely working on the Samsung Galaxy M11. It is likely that Samsung will launch multiple M series devices at a launch event in India next month. Samsung is expected to start posting teasers about the devices in the coming weeks to generate hype for the launch.