Samsung Galaxy M31 renders surface online showcasing design
Samsung Galaxy M31 renders surface online showcasing design

The Samsung Galaxy M31 smartphone is set to debut on February 25 in India. We have come across the Galaxy M31 renders before, and the new one offers a closer look at the color options, design, and quad cameras.

  • Updated: February 19, 2020 2:36 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy M31

The South Korean smartphone maker, Samsung, is looking to expand its ‘Galaxy M series’ with a new mid-range smartphone. We have come across the Galaxy M31 renders before, and the new one offers a closer look at the color options, design, and quad cameras. The smartphone is set to debut on February 25 in India. Read on to know more about it.

Shared by tipster Ishan Agrawal, the images show the Galaxy M31 in three color options, including blue, black, and red variants. The device will reportedly sport an Infinity-U display with a Super AMOLED panel. On the front, the Samsung Galaxy M31 will come with a waterdrop style notch that will house the front camera. A thick chin is visible at the bottom, though.

Turn to the back, and the device can be seen with a quad-camera setup, with an LED flash housed inside. The smartphone also has a glossy back finish with curved edges on the side. At the front, the Galaxy M31 features a 32-megapixel snapper with an f/2.0 aperture. In addition, we also see the volume rocker and the power button on the right side with a fingerprint scanner at the back of the smartphone. Samsung has also added a dedicated microSD card slot, which supports up to 512GB expandable storage option.

Samsung Galaxy M31 specifications, features

Based on what we know so far, the Galaxy M31 will offer a big 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED panel. It is said to pack a whopping 6,000mAh battery with support for 15W charging. The upcoming smartphone from Samsung will also feature an Exynos 9611 SoC. It will be paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage.

In terms of photography, the Samsung Galaxy M31 will sport a quad-camera setup at the back. That includes a 64-megapixel sensor camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel depth and macro sensors. The smartphone will have dimensions of 159.2 x 75.1 x 8.9 millimeters and weigh 191 grams.

  • Published Date: February 19, 2020 2:28 PM IST
  • Updated Date: February 19, 2020 2:36 PM IST

