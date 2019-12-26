comscore Samsung Galaxy M31 spotted on Geekbench with Android 10 | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy M31 spotted on Geekbench with Exynos 9611 processor
News

Samsung Galaxy M31 spotted on Geekbench with Exynos 9611 processor

News

The Samsung Galaxy M31 has been spotted on Geekbench with the company's in-house processor and Android 10. Read on to know more.

  • Published: December 26, 2019 10:17 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy M30s (1)

This year, Samsung launched a few Galaxy M series phones that come with aggressive pricing and competitive specifications. Now, the South Korean giant is expected to launch the successors to these Samsung phones. A few weeks back, a few features of the Samsung Galaxy M21, Galaxy M31, and Galaxy M41 surfaced on the web. Now, the Samsung Galaxy M31 has been spotted on Geekbench with the company’s in-house processor.

The alleged Galaxy M31 phone is listed with a model number SM-M315F. It has scored 348 and 1,214 points in Geekbench’s single and multi-core tests, respectively. As per the benchmark database, the Samsung Galaxy M31 will ship with the latest Android 10 OS. It will be available in a 6GB RAM option. The listing also stated the upcoming Galaxy M series device will be powered by an Exynos 9611 SoC, GSMArena reports.

Watch: Best non-Chinese smartphones in India

However, past rumors suggest the handset will pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC under the hood. The Galaxy M30 could also come with a triple rear camera setup. As per previous leaks, the Galaxy M31 will get 6GB of RAM. The chipset is also expected to power the Vivo S1 Pro in India. The triple rear cameras will also see a big upgrade. You will get a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy M30 and Galaxy M30s were announced in February and September, respectively.  The Galaxy M30 is currently available for as low as Rs 9,499, where the M30s can be purchased for Rs 13,999. The latter offers a whopping 6,000mAh battery.

Features Samsung Galaxy M30s Samsung Galaxy M30
Price 13999 9,499
Chipset Exynos 9611 Exynos 7904
OS Android 9 Pie with OneUI Android Oreo
Display 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED-6.4-inch full HD+
Internal Memory up to 128GB, up to 6GB RAM 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 48MP+5MP+8MP Triple – 13MP + 5MP + 5MP
Front Camera 16MP 16MP
Battery 6000mAh 5,000mAh
  • Published Date: December 26, 2019 10:17 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy M30

Samsung Galaxy M30

1

9999

Android Oreo
Exynos 7904
Triple - 13MP + 5MP + 5MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro gets MIUI 11
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro gets MIUI 11
How to recharge FASTag account

How To

How to recharge FASTag account

BSNL extends validity of Rs 1,999 prepaid plan to offers 1,275GB data

Telecom

BSNL extends validity of Rs 1,999 prepaid plan to offers 1,275GB data

WhatsApp dark mode is finally rolling out: Key features

News

WhatsApp dark mode is finally rolling out: Key features

Samsung Galaxy S11 might be called the S20

News

Samsung Galaxy S11 might be called the S20

Most Popular

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Review

Huawei Watch GT 2 First Impressions

Vivo V17 Review

NoiseFit Evolve Smartwatch Review

Samsung The Wall First Impressions

Tata Sky offers discount on 26 popular channels

MSI Creator 17 laptop with Mini LED 17-inch screen to launch at CES 2020

Apple iPhone XR becomes top-selling smartphone globally in Q3 2019

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro gets MIUI 11

WhatsApp dark mode is finally rolling out: Key features

Jabra says Elite 75t is all about premium comfort and superior battery life

Best non-Chinese smartphones in India

Shinco says share of non-smart TVs will decline in 2020

WhatsApp: 5 privacy features you should know in 2019

Top 5 True Wireless Earbuds to buy in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M30 now available for Rs 9,499 in India: Check offers, features, availability

Deals

Samsung Galaxy M30 now available for Rs 9,499 in India: Check offers, features, availability
Samsung Galaxy S11 might be called the S20

News

Samsung Galaxy S11 might be called the S20
Samsung Galaxy M31 spotted on Geekbench with Exynos 9611 processor

News

Samsung Galaxy M31 spotted on Geekbench with Exynos 9611 processor
Top upcoming Xiaomi, OnePlus, Samsung, Realme smartphones to launch in 2020

News

Top upcoming Xiaomi, OnePlus, Samsung, Realme smartphones to launch in 2020
BGR India: Daily News Wrap

News

BGR India: Daily News Wrap

हिंदी समाचार

अब ओपन सेल पर मिलेगा Realme X2 फोन, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Xiaomi Mi A3 स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रहा है धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट, जानें कैसे खरीदें

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro की सेल आज, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Realme X50 5G स्मार्टफोन चीन में 7 जनवरी को होगा लॉन्च

Solar eclipse 2019 Live update, India Timing: सूर्यग्रहण शुरू, यहां क्लिक करके देखें लाइव

News

Tata Sky offers discount on 26 popular channels
News
Tata Sky offers discount on 26 popular channels
MSI Creator 17 laptop with Mini LED 17-inch screen to launch at CES 2020

News

MSI Creator 17 laptop with Mini LED 17-inch screen to launch at CES 2020
Apple iPhone XR becomes top-selling smartphone globally in Q3 2019

News

Apple iPhone XR becomes top-selling smartphone globally in Q3 2019
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro gets MIUI 11

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro gets MIUI 11
WhatsApp dark mode is finally rolling out: Key features

News

WhatsApp dark mode is finally rolling out: Key features