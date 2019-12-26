This year, Samsung launched a few Galaxy M series phones that come with aggressive pricing and competitive specifications. Now, the South Korean giant is expected to launch the successors to these Samsung phones. A few weeks back, a few features of the Samsung Galaxy M21, Galaxy M31, and Galaxy M41 surfaced on the web. Now, the Samsung Galaxy M31 has been spotted on Geekbench with the company’s in-house processor.

The alleged Galaxy M31 phone is listed with a model number SM-M315F. It has scored 348 and 1,214 points in Geekbench’s single and multi-core tests, respectively. As per the benchmark database, the Samsung Galaxy M31 will ship with the latest Android 10 OS. It will be available in a 6GB RAM option. The listing also stated the upcoming Galaxy M series device will be powered by an Exynos 9611 SoC, GSMArena reports.

However, past rumors suggest the handset will pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC under the hood. The Galaxy M30 could also come with a triple rear camera setup. As per previous leaks, the Galaxy M31 will get 6GB of RAM. The chipset is also expected to power the Vivo S1 Pro in India. The triple rear cameras will also see a big upgrade. You will get a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy M30 and Galaxy M30s were announced in February and September, respectively. The Galaxy M30 is currently available for as low as Rs 9,499, where the M30s can be purchased for Rs 13,999. The latter offers a whopping 6,000mAh battery.

Features Samsung Galaxy M30s Samsung Galaxy M30 Price 13999 9,499 Chipset Exynos 9611 Exynos 7904 OS Android 9 Pie with OneUI Android Oreo Display 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED-6.4-inch full HD+ Internal Memory up to 128GB, up to 6GB RAM 4GB RAM with 64GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 48MP+5MP+8MP Triple – 13MP + 5MP + 5MP Front Camera 16MP 16MP Battery 6000mAh 5,000mAh