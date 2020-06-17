comscore Samsung Galaxy M31 system update brings new Discover app | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy M31 system update brings new Discover app; check details
News

Samsung Galaxy M31 system update brings new Discover app; check details

News

The new Discover app on the Samsung Galaxy M31 update brings app reccomendations to users in the One UI Home launcher.

  • Published: June 17, 2020 5:54 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy M31

South Korean tech giant Samsung recently rolled out a new system update for the Samsung Galaxy m31. The company had recently re-released the April Android Security patch for the phone. The latest build comes with the version number M315DDU1ATE1. The new update doesn’t bring a bunch of features to the Samsung Galaxy M31. However, there is a new Discover app. Check it out below. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M41 reportedly scrapped in favor of Galaxy M51

The new Samsung Galaxy M31 update weighs 416.03 MB and brings just one new system app called Discover. The app is automatically enabled by default once the phone reboots after the update. The new app is also integrated into the default One UI Home launcher. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A21s with quad-camera, 5000mAh battery launched: Price in India, specifications, features

Watch: Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India right now

The purpose of the new Samsung Discover app is simple. It shows users a list of promoted applications based on the interests selected by the user. Users can then click on the promoted apps to download them from the Samsung Galaxy Store, instead of the Google Play Store. Also Read - OnePlus and Samsung TVs to now be manufactured in India

While it does only suggest apps and not forcibly bloat your phone with them, some users may still see the move as an unnecessary one that hampers their experience. Fortunately, it is not mandatory to put up with the new app. Users who are not interested can go to the Home Screen settings through the three-dot menu in the app drawer.

The terms and conditions of the Samsung Discover also mention the inclusion of advertisements from third parties. So users can expect these to show up in the future too. Whether the Samsung Discover app will show up on other phones besides the Samsung Galaxy M31 remains to be seen.

Samsung may bring ads in its system apps with One UI 2.5

Also Read

Samsung may bring ads in its system apps with One UI 2.5

Samsung could bring ads to some phones

We reported a few weeks ago that Samsung is reportedly going to bring ads to its One UI interface. These ads could be in your stock apps as well as on the lock screen. As per a leaked screenshot, the upcoming Samsung One UI 2.5 update suggested that this strategy will be put to use on the brand’s offerings in its popular M-series and A-series devices. If the strategy is anything like Xiaomi’s, Samsung will likely keep its premium Galaxy S-series flagship devices free of these ads.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 17, 2020 5:54 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy M31

Samsung Galaxy M31

16999

Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
Exynos 9611
64MP+5MP+8MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy M31 system update brings new Discover app
News
Samsung Galaxy M31 system update brings new Discover app
Oppo bets on fast charging, zoom capabilities and 5G as it enters premium smartphone market

Features

Oppo bets on fast charging, zoom capabilities and 5G as it enters premium smartphone market

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 specifications and initial images leak online

Wearables

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 specifications and initial images leak online

Samsung Galaxy M41 scrapped for the Galaxy M51

News

Samsung Galaxy M41 scrapped for the Galaxy M51

Oppo Find X2 flagship 5G series launched: Price in India, specifications

News

Oppo Find X2 flagship 5G series launched: Price in India, specifications

Most Popular

Oppo Enco W31 Review

ASUS ROG Strix GA15 Gaming Desktop Review | BGR India

OnePlus 8 Pro review: Great deal for your money

Huami Amazfit T-Rex Review

Realme Buds Air Neo Review

Samsung Galaxy M31 system update brings new Discover app

Samsung Galaxy M41 scrapped for the Galaxy M51

Oppo Find X2 flagship 5G series launched: Price in India, specifications

WhatsApp Web to get revamped dark theme, group voice, video calls

Samsung Galaxy A21s with quad-camera, 5000mAh battery launched in India

Oppo bets on fast charging, zoom capabilities and 5G as it enters premium smartphone market

HikeLand makes virtual world real with its early preview

WhatsApp new features: Multi-device, self-destruct messages

What is Jio Platforms?

Snapchat Camera Kit announced, will power camera in other apps

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M31 system update brings new Discover app

News

Samsung Galaxy M31 system update brings new Discover app
Best Samsung Phone under 20,000

Top Products

Best Samsung Phone under 20,000
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 specifications and initial images leak online

Wearables

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 specifications and initial images leak online
Samsung Galaxy M41 scrapped for the Galaxy M51

News

Samsung Galaxy M41 scrapped for the Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy A21s with quad-camera, 5000mAh battery launched in India

News

Samsung Galaxy A21s with quad-camera, 5000mAh battery launched in India

हिंदी समाचार

दमदार Oppo Find X2 सीरीज भारत में 64,990 रुपये में लॉन्च, जानें क्या हैं खूबियां

शाओमी Redmi K40 स्मार्टफोन जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च, मिल सकता है 33 वॉट का चार्जर

Tecno Spark Power 2 स्मार्टफोन 6000mAh के साथ भारत में 9,999 रुपये में हुआ लॉन्च

चीनी ब्रांड को पीछे छोड़ भारत में सैमसंग का दबदबा! बना लोगों की पसंद

LG Velvet 5G हुआ यूरोप में लॉन्च, जल्द हो सकता है ग्लोबल डेब्यू

Latest Videos

Sony PlayStation 5, Mi Notebook 14, OnePlus TV, iPhone 12 leaks and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Sony PlayStation 5, Mi Notebook 14, OnePlus TV, iPhone 12 leaks and more: Weekly News Roundup
Best Budget Smart TV's to buy in India

News

Best Budget Smart TV's to buy in India
Blloc Ratio: A radical take on your smartphone experience

Hands On

Blloc Ratio: A radical take on your smartphone experience
Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India right now

News

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India right now

News

Samsung Galaxy M31 system update brings new Discover app
News
Samsung Galaxy M31 system update brings new Discover app
Samsung Galaxy M41 scrapped for the Galaxy M51

News

Samsung Galaxy M41 scrapped for the Galaxy M51
Oppo Find X2 flagship 5G series launched: Price in India, specifications

News

Oppo Find X2 flagship 5G series launched: Price in India, specifications
WhatsApp Web to get revamped dark theme, group voice, video calls

News

WhatsApp Web to get revamped dark theme, group voice, video calls
Samsung Galaxy A21s with quad-camera, 5000mAh battery launched in India

News

Samsung Galaxy A21s with quad-camera, 5000mAh battery launched in India

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,499

Best Sellers