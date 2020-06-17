Samsung Galaxy M31 system update brings new Discover app

South Korean tech giant Samsung recently rolled out a new system update for the Samsung Galaxy m31. The company had recently re-released the April Android Security patch for the phone. The latest build comes with the version number M315DDU1ATE1. The new update doesn’t bring a bunch of features to the Samsung Galaxy M31. However, there is a new Discover app. Check it out below. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M41 reportedly scrapped in favor of Galaxy M51

The new Samsung Galaxy M31 update weighs 416.03 MB and brings just one new system app called Discover. The app is automatically enabled by default once the phone reboots after the update. The new app is also integrated into the default One UI Home launcher. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A21s with quad-camera, 5000mAh battery launched: Price in India, specifications, features

The purpose of the new Samsung Discover app is simple. It shows users a list of promoted applications based on the interests selected by the user. Users can then click on the promoted apps to download them from the Samsung Galaxy Store, instead of the Google Play Store. Also Read - OnePlus and Samsung TVs to now be manufactured in India

While it does only suggest apps and not forcibly bloat your phone with them, some users may still see the move as an unnecessary one that hampers their experience. Fortunately, it is not mandatory to put up with the new app. Users who are not interested can go to the Home Screen settings through the three-dot menu in the app drawer.

The terms and conditions of the Samsung Discover also mention the inclusion of advertisements from third parties. So users can expect these to show up in the future too. Whether the Samsung Discover app will show up on other phones besides the Samsung Galaxy M31 remains to be seen.

Samsung could bring ads to some phones

We reported a few weeks ago that Samsung is reportedly going to bring ads to its One UI interface. These ads could be in your stock apps as well as on the lock screen. As per a leaked screenshot, the upcoming Samsung One UI 2.5 update suggested that this strategy will be put to use on the brand’s offerings in its popular M-series and A-series devices. If the strategy is anything like Xiaomi’s, Samsung will likely keep its premium Galaxy S-series flagship devices free of these ads.

