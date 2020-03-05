Samsung Galaxy M31 goes on sale today

Samsung Galaxy M31, the successor to Galaxy M30, will go on first sale today. The smartphone which replaces the best-selling Galaxy M30s will be available at 12:00PM IST via Amazon India. With the new smartphone, Samsung is retaining key features of the Galaxy M30s with tweaks to the camera setup. The smartphone dubbed as Mega Monster competes with the Realme 6 series, which is set to launch in India today.

Samsung Galaxy M31: Price and Offers

The Galaxy M31 from Samsung is available in two different storage variants. The base model comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage and is priced at Rs 14,999. There is also a 128GB storage variant available for Rs 15,999. Both the models will go on sale for the first time at 12:00PM IST today. The smartphone is being pitched as a camera-centric device by the Korean company. Like its predecessor, it also comes with a large 6,000mAh battery.

The Galaxy M31 is one of the cheapest smartphones from Samsung to feature a 64-megapixel rear camera. The quad rear camera setup also includes an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor, a 5-megapixel macro and another 5-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, it relies on a 32-megapixel shooter with wide f/2.0 aperture and supports 1080p video recording. There is a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and waterdrop-style notch.

It is powered by an Exynos 9611 SoC coupled with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics processor. It comes with 6GB RAM and option for 64GB or 128GB UFS 2.1 storage. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and the smartphone runs One UI 2.0 based on Android 10. As mentioned before, it houses a large 6,000mAh battery as well. It is available in ocean blue and space black color options. At Rs 14,999, the Galaxy M31 sounds like a solid option for those seeking a big battery. Otherwise, it has modest specifications for the pricing.