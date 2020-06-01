comscore Samsung Galaxy M31 to get 8GB RAM model: Check price in India, specs
Samsung Galaxy M31 with 8GB RAM to be available soon: Price in India, specifications

The new 8GB RAM + 129GB storage model of the Samsung Galaxy M31 comes with a price label of 19,999 in India.

  • Published: June 1, 2020 8:30 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy M31

Samsung has added a new RAM variant for the Galaxy M31 to its website. The company hasn’t yet revealed the sale date of this model, but users will soon be able to purchase the 8GB RAM + 129GB storage variant. The new model of the Samsung Galaxy M31 comes with a price label of 19,999 in India. The device comes with a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup, an AMOLED panel, and a whopping 6,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy M31 price in India, availability

The Samsung Galaxy M31 price in India starts from Rs 16,999, which is for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. There is also a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant available for Rs 17,999. The newly launched 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration is priced at 19,999. The brand hasn’t yet shared the sale date, but the “Notify Me” option is already live on the Samsung India website. If you are interested in buying one, then tap on that button to get notified whenever the 8GB RAM of the Samsung Galaxy M31 is available.

Specifications, features

The Samsung Galaxy M31 comes with a 64-megapixel rear camera. The quad rear camera setup also includes an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor, a 5-megapixel macro, and another 5-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, it relies on a 32-megapixel shooter with wide f/2.0 aperture and supports 1080p video recording. There is a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and waterdrop-style notch.

It is powered by an Exynos 9611 SoC coupled with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics processor. It comes with 6GB RAM and option for 64GB or 128GB UFS 2.1 storage. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and the smartphone runs One UI 2.0 based on Android 10. As mentioned before, it houses a large 6,000mAh battery as well. It is available in ocean blue and space black color options. This smartphone was pitched as a camera-centric device by the Korean company. Like its predecessor, it also comes with a large 6,000mAh battery.

  • Published Date: June 1, 2020 8:30 PM IST

