Just six months after the launch of the Galaxy M31, Samsung is set to launch it's successor in India in the form of the Galaxy M31s. The smartphone is expected to launch at a price of around Rs. 20,000 and compete with the likes of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Realme X3, and Xiaomi Redmi K20. The launch is scheduled at 12PM today. Interested users can head over to the M31s micro-site on Amazon at the said time.

The Galaxy M31s is expected to go on sale during Amazon's Prime Day sale, which begins on August 6. Ahead of the launch, Samsung has confirmed several features and specifications of the Galaxy M31s. Key features include a 64MP primary camera and a massive 6,000mAh battery. Design wise, the phone comes with Samsung's Infinity-O display and a rectangular camera module at the back. It also sports a tall aspect ratio, which has pretty much become the norm these days.

Samsung Galaxy M31s specifications

According to the micro-site on Amazon, the M31s has a quad-camera setup at the back with a 64MP primary camera. The camera also comes with Samsung's Single Take feature that allows for the capture of multiple photos and videos with just one take. Other confirmed specifications include an sAMOLED full HD+ display as well as a 6,000mAh battery with support for reverse charging as well as 25W fast charging.

The M31s is expected to run Android 10 out of the box with One UI on top. It is also likely to feature the same Exynos 9611 SoC found in the Galaxy M31 as well as Galaxy A51. Moreover, leaks suggest the 64MP primary camera at the back will be paired with a 2-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 5-megapixel macro lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, rumours suggest a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.