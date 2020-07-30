comscore Samsung Galaxy M31s set to launch in India today | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy M31s with 6,000mAh battery set to launch in India today: Expected price, specifications
News

Samsung Galaxy M31s with 6,000mAh battery set to launch in India today: Expected price, specifications

News

With an estimated price of Rs 20,000, the M31s will take on the likes of the Realme X3 and Redmi K20. It features Samsung’s Infinity-O display.

  • Published: July 30, 2020 10:26 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy M31s

Just six months after the launch of the Galaxy M31, Samsung is set to launch it’s successor in India in the form of the Galaxy M31s. The smartphone is expected to launch at a price of around Rs. 20,000 and compete with the likes of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Realme X3, and Xiaomi Redmi K20. The launch is scheduled at 12PM today. Interested users can head over to the M31s micro-site on Amazon at the said time. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A42 5G could feature 4,860mAh battery, reveals 3C certification

Watch: Samsung Galaxy A51 Review

The Galaxy M31s is expected to go on sale during Amazon’s Prime Day sale, which begins on August 6. Ahead of the launch, Samsung has confirmed several features and specifications of the Galaxy M31s. Key features include a 64MP primary camera and a massive 6,000mAh battery. Design wise, the phone comes with Samsung’s Infinity-O display and a rectangular camera module at the back. It also sports a tall aspect ratio, which has pretty much become the norm these days. Also Read - Top 5 phones to launch soon: Realme V5, Samsung Galaxy M31s and more

Samsung Galaxy M31s specifications

According to the micro-site on Amazon, the M31s has a quad-camera setup at the back with a 64MP primary camera. The camera also comes with Samsung’s Single Take feature that allows for the capture of multiple photos and videos with just one take. Other confirmed specifications include an sAMOLED full HD+ display as well as a 6,000mAh battery with support for reverse charging as well as 25W fast charging. Also Read - Amazon Prime Day sale on August 6: Deals on OnePlus 7T, Samsung Galaxy M31 and more

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 leak tips off pricing, India launch date

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 leak tips off pricing, India launch date

The M31s is expected to run Android 10 out of the box with One UI on top. It is also likely to feature the same Exynos 9611 SoC found in the Galaxy M31 as well as Galaxy A51. Moreover, leaks suggest the 64MP primary camera at the back will be paired with a 2-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 5-megapixel macro lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, rumours suggest a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 30, 2020 10:26 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 8T allegedly spotted on GeekBench with Android 11
News
OnePlus 8T allegedly spotted on GeekBench with Android 11
Samsung Galaxy M31s set to launch in India today: Expected price, specifications

News

Samsung Galaxy M31s set to launch in India today: Expected price, specifications

PUBG MOBILE updates data storage and privacy policies in India

Gaming

PUBG MOBILE updates data storage and privacy policies in India

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 Review

Review

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 Review

Redmi Note 9 sale at 12 pm today via Amazon;

News

Redmi Note 9 sale at 12 pm today via Amazon;

Most Popular

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 Review

OnePlus Nord Review- The thunder strikes again, almost

Realme 6i First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Review

Vivo TWS Neo Review

OnePlus 8T allegedly spotted on GeekBench with Android 11

Samsung Galaxy M31s set to launch in India today: Expected price, specifications

Redmi Note 9 sale at 12 pm today via Amazon;

Poco M2 Pro sale in India today via Flipkart

Moto G8 Power Lite sale today at 12 via Flipkart

Sennheiser marks 75 years with big plans for TWS and home audio market

How ASICS built an app that turns every run into a rhythm

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth talks about the 6i, multiple product lines, more

BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

Huawei Watch GT 2 vs Watch GT 2e: How to choose the right smartwatch?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M31s set to launch in India today: Expected price, specifications

News

Samsung Galaxy M31s set to launch in India today: Expected price, specifications
Samsung Phones with more than 5000mah battery

Top Products

Samsung Phones with more than 5000mah battery
Samsung phones that received a price cut

Top Products

Samsung phones that received a price cut
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 leak tips off pricing, launch date

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 leak tips off pricing, launch date
Best Mobile Phone under 55000

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy M31s आज भारत में 6000mAh बैटरी के साथ होगा लॉन्च, ऐसे देखें लॉन्च इवेंट लाइव

Samsung Galaxy M31s आज भारत 6000mAh बैटरी और 64MP कैमरे के साथ होगा लॉन्च, जानें क्या हो सकती है कीमत

Redmi Note 9 भारत में आज Amazon पर 12 बजे सेल के लिए आएगा, 48MP कैमरा वाले फोन की जानें कीमत

Poco M2 Pro की सेल आज 12 बजे Flipkart पर, 5 कैमरा, 50000mAh बैटरी वाले फोन की जानें कीमत

Motorola G8 Power Lite 5000mAh बैटरी, 4 कैमरा फोन की सेल आज Flipkrat पर, जानें कीमत

Latest Videos

Redmi Note 9 Camera Review

Reviews

Redmi Note 9 Camera Review
OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost

Reviews

OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost
BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

Features

BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India
OnePlus Nord, ROG Phone III, Redmi Note 9 and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

OnePlus Nord, ROG Phone III, Redmi Note 9 and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

OnePlus 8T allegedly spotted on GeekBench with Android 11
News
OnePlus 8T allegedly spotted on GeekBench with Android 11
Samsung Galaxy M31s set to launch in India today: Expected price, specifications

News

Samsung Galaxy M31s set to launch in India today: Expected price, specifications
Redmi Note 9 sale at 12 pm today via Amazon;

News

Redmi Note 9 sale at 12 pm today via Amazon;
Poco M2 Pro sale in India today via Flipkart

News

Poco M2 Pro sale in India today via Flipkart
Moto G8 Power Lite sale today at 12 via Flipkart

News

Moto G8 Power Lite sale today at 12 via Flipkart

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers